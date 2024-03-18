SS&C Announces Inaugural SS&C Deliver Europe Conference, "Delivering the Future"

WINDSOR, Conn., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the inaugural SS&C Deliver Europe conference, "Delivering the Future," to be held April 15-16 at the Fairmont Windsor Park, outside London. This exclusive, invitation-only event marks the first time SS&C brings its successful U.S. client conference to Europe. The event will feature in-depth sessions and networking opportunities across four tracks: Alternatives, Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Intelligent Automation.

Over the two days, more than 200 attendees will engage with SS&C and industry experts on key topics such as the transformational power of AI and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), creating a frictionless client and investor experience, opportunities in alternatives, and navigating the complex global economic and geopolitical landscape. SS&C will also showcase the latest cutting-edge features in intelligent automation, asset and wealth management and alternatives operations.

Featured speakers at the event include Michael Vaughan, former England cricket captain and respected commentator, and Janet Henry, Global Chief Economist at HSBC. Vaughan will share intriguing stories from his cricketing past, including insights into the current cricket scene and the phenomenon of "Bazball." Henry, with her extensive experience in global economic forecasting, will provide valuable perspectives on the global economy including interest rates.

"In the ever-changing landscape of geopolitical unrest, new regulatory demands, and the increasing pressure to deliver enhanced experiences with speed and precision, our clients find a steadfast partner in SS&C. We are committed to providing innovative solutions to not only meet but exceed their evolving needs," said Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO of SS&C. "SS&C is embedding powerful AI and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) capabilities across its portfolio to help customers solve business-critical workflow problems. The conference will showcase SS&C's innovations to help clients strengthen their resilience and adapt and thrive. I look forward to seeing everyone there."

For more information for media and SS&C clients interested in attending this event, please contact Elizabeth Stone at estone@sscinc.com.

About SS&C

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

