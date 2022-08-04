Squalene Market worth $198 Million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Squalene Market size is projected to reach USD 198 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% from USD 143 million in 2022, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. This growth is primarily triggered by the growing demand for cosmetic products. The cosmetics industry stands to be the growing segment, owing to the increasing consumer awareness, along with higher consumer spending power for natural cosmetics and personal care products. Squalene is found in several moisturizers and face creams due to its immense benefits for the skin, and it is a prominent ingredient in anti-aging creams. The growing demand for natural ingredients (especially plant-derived), for cosmetic and personal care products by consumers because of the harmful effects of fossil fuel sources is most likely to drive the squalene market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=542345

Browse in-depth TOC on "Squalene Market"

304 – Tables

55 – Figures

233 – Pages

Vegetable-source is estimated to be the largest source type of squalene market in 2021

Vegetable-sourced squalene accounted for the largest share of the global squalene market, in 2021. It is costlier than animal-sourced squalene due to the lower concentration of squalene. With new technologies and bigger centralized production units, the prices are expected to decrease marginally in the future. The disapproval and regulations restraining the hunting of sharks have popularized the vegetable sources for obtaining squalene. Also, the increasing demand for cosmetic products is driving the market for vegetable-sourced squalene.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=542345

Cosmetics is estimated to be the largest end-use industry in the squalene market in 2021

The cosmetics industry accounted for the largest share of the global squalene market, in 2021. The demand for good quality natural cosmetics has been the main driver for the growth of the market. The cosmetics industry is usually divided into five main business segments: skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrances, and toiletries. Squalene is used in various skin care products such as creams, shampoos, soaps, and other cosmetic products. The growing awareness of dangers related to exposure to the sun is a key factor contributing to the growth of the market in the skincare segment of the cosmetics industry.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=542345

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for squalene during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Increasing disposable income of the middle-class population and awareness regarding the benefits of squalene on human health are supporting the growth of the market in the region. Also, the demand for COVID-19 vaccination in this region is driving the market for animal-sourced squalene.

The key market players profiled in the report include Amyris, Inc (US), SOPHIM (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co., Ltd. (Japan), Empresa Figueirense De Pesca (Portugal), Arbee (India), Oleicfat S.L. (Spain), NZ Green Health Ltd. (New Zealand), Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd. (India) and Cibus (US), among others.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/chemicals-market-research-10.htmlResearch & Consulting

Related Reports:

Active Ingredients Market for Cosmetics by Functionality (Conditioning Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Aging Agents, Skin Lightening Agents), Application (Skin Care, Hair Care) - Global Forecast to 2026

Personal Care Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type (Emollients, Surfactants, Rheology Modifiers, Emulsifiers, Conditioning Polymers), Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dimethyl Carbonate Market by Application (Polycarbonate Synthesis, Battery Electrolyte, Solvents, Reagents), End-Use Industry (Plastics, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals), Grade (Industry, Pharmaceutical, Battery), Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/squalene-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/squalene.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets