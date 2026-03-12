Plasticizers Market worth $26.60 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Plasticizers Market by Type (Phthalate, Non-Phthalate), By Application (Flooring & Wall Coverings, Wires & Cables, Coated Fabrics), By End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030', the plasticizers market is expected to reach USD 26.60 billion by 2030 from USD 20.03 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Plasticizers Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 20.03 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 26.60 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 5.8%

Plasticizers Market Trends & Insights:

Plasticizers are specialty chemicals used to make polymers softer, more flexible, and easier to work with without affecting their strength. They operate by breaking down the action of polymer chains to make solid materials soft and suitable for various uses, such as wires & cables, flooring, medical tubing, automotive parts, and packaging films. The market is experiencing growth due to its wide application in the construction and automotive industries. There is increased consumption of non-phthalate and bio-based forms due to the tightening of regulations on health and the environment. This development is paving the way for innovation, particularly in rapidly developing regions.

Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The phthalate type is estimated to account for 80% share of the overall market during the forecast period.

The floorings and wall coverings segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Building & construction is expected to be fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period.

Companies such as Nan Ya Plastics, BASF SE, and Eastman Chemical Company, among others, were identified as some of the star players in the plasticizers market globally, given their strong market share and product footprint.

DIC Corporation, Lanxess AG, and Avient Corporation, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Plasticizers Market'

260 - Tables

60 - Figures

330 - Pages

The plasticizers market is growing at a steady pace because of the increased consumption of flexible, durable, and high-performance polymeric materials in industries such as building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, packaging, healthcare, and consumer goods. The market growth is attributed to the growing demand for materials that are lightweight and energy-efficient, the widespread use of PVC and other polymers in modern applications, and the introduction of stricter regulatory and environmental standards that require safer and more sustainable additives. Phthalate, non-phthalate, and bio-based plasticizers help polymers become more flexible, thermally stable, and easier to process. Plasticizer-added products, in comparison to traditional polymer formulations, can offer better durability, less brittleness, longer service life, and easier work, thus helping the next generation of advanced, multifunctional, and environmentally compliant products for various end uses.

The non-phthalate segment is expected to be the second-fastest growing type during the forecast period.

The non-phthalate segment is projected to register the second-highest growth in the plasticizers market during the forecast period. The expansion of non-phthalate plasticizers is mainly due to stricter environmental regulations, health and safety concerns, and the worldwide move towards sustainable and low-toxicity material solutions. Construction, automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, and packaging sectors are turning to non-phthalate alternatives to meet tight regulatory requirements. An increase in consumer consciousness and preference for environmentally friendly products is pushing manufacturers to develop bio-based, high-performance, non-phthalate products. Constant innovations in formulation techniques and performance improvements will further support the market growth during the forecast period.

The wire & cable segment is expected to be the second-fastest growing application during the forecast period.

Wire & cable is projected to be the second-fastest growing application in the plasticizers market over the forecast period. The increasing need for flexible, durable, and flame-retardant cables in construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, and industrial sectors is driving the market in this segment. The use of plasticizers in wires and cables plays a crucial role in improving mechanical flexibility, low-temperature performance, and insulation of PVC and other polymeric materials. Moreover, the increased investment in renewable energy, urban electrification projects, and data center expansion boosts the demand for advanced cable solutions.

North America is projected to be the second-fastest growing market during the forecast period.

North America is the second-fastest growing market for plasticizers during the forecast period. The region's growth is driven by its well-established construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, and packaging industries. The market is witnessing a rise in the use of PVC and other polymer-based products in residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The increased focus on sustainable and low-VOC plasticizers also supports the market expansion. North America has strong R&D activities, modern manufacturing facilities, and regulatory policies that encourage the use of safer and high-performance additives. This facilitates the production of polymer products that are longer, lasting, flexible, and compliant with environmental standards.

Kay Players

The report profiles key companies, including UPC Technology Corporation (Taiwan), ExxonMobil (US), Nan Ya Plastics (Taiwan), BASF (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), LG Chem (South Korea), Shandong Hongxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Aekyung Petrochemical (South Korea), and Shandong Qilu Plasticizers (China).

