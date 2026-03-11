Sterilization Equipment Market worth $27.60 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Sterilization Equipment Market is projected to grow from about USD 19.39 billion in 2026 to USD 27.60 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Browse 614 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 550 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Sterilization Equipment Market- Global Forecast to 2031"

Sterilization Equipment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 19.39 billion

USD 19.39 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 27.60 billion

USD 27.60 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 7.3%

Sterilization Equipment Market Trends & Insights:

By product & service, the sterilization consumables & accessories segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

By technology, the heat/high-temperature sterilization segment accounted for the largest market share of 45.7% in 2025.

By end user, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest market share of 42.1% in 2025.

The market expansion is primarily driven by rising rates of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and by healthcare facilities improving their infection control systems. The demand is driven by several key factors, including the rising number of surgical procedures, the development of hospital infrastructure in emerging markets, and increasing regulatory scrutiny. Additionally, the increasing implementation of advanced low-temperature equipment and automated sterilization equipment is supporting market growth.

By product & service, the sterilization instruments segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

The market for sterilization equipment, by product & service, is segmented into sterilization instruments, sterilization services, and sterilization consumables & accessories. The growth of the sterilization instruments segment is mainly fueled by the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections, an increasing number of surgical procedures, and strict regulatory requirements for infection control. Additionally, the global pharmaceutical and medical device industries are expanding, leading to greater demand for sterilization instruments.

By end users, the medical device companies segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

The end users in the sterilization equipment market include pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, and food & beverage companies. The medical device companies segment is experiencing growth due to several key factors. These include increased medical device production and strict regulations requiring sterilization validation during manufacturing. The rising complexity of medical devices, along with the growing need to maintain sterility and ensure quality during production, is driving a surge in demand for sterilization equipment among medical device companies.

North America dominated the sterilization equipment market in 2025.

The sterilization equipment market is divided into 5 major regions: Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share of the sterilization equipment market in 2025. The sterilization equipment market in this region is growing due to its well-developed medical facilities, high surgical volume, and rising cases of hospital-acquired infections. The region experiences high demand for sterilization equipment due to its strong pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing presence and strict regulations on sterilization and infection control.

Top Companies in Sterilization Equipment Market:

The Top Companies in Sterilization Equipment Market include STERIS (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Fortive (US), Solventum (US), Sotera Health (US), Cardinal Health (US), MMM Group (Germany), ANTONIO MATACHANA, S.A. (Spain), Miele Group (Germany), and Tuttnauer (Netherlands).

