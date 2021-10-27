SPINNOVA® materials used in the Icepeak Olympic collection

Sustainable textile material company Spinnova and outdoor clothing brand Icepeak have worked together to create unique touches to the Finnish athlete's Olympic Team's outfit for the XXIV Olympic Winter Games. The Finnish Olympic Team clothing is provided by Icepeak and it will include a bag made of sustainable SPINNOVA® materials.

HELSINKI, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the XXIV Olympic Winter Games drawing nearer, the Finnish Olympic Committee and Icepeak are revealing the official outfit of the Olympic Team. This year, the outfit includes an over-the-shoulder-bag that is made of sustainable and circular SPINNOVA® materials. Both the bag and strap are made of SPINNOVA®, demonstrating the versatility of the material. The bag, along with the other items in the collection, are created by Icepeak.

"The Games bring different nations together to compete under mutual terms towards a shared goal. In the spirit of this collaboration, we joined forces with Icepeak from Luhta Group to create a fully circular sports bag that demonstrates the versatility of our sustainable material," says Janne Poranen, CEO and Co-Founder of Spinnova.

Previously, Spinnova has collaborated with a Norwegian outdoor brand to make a fully circular backpack, making this collaboration Spinnova's second product in the accessories category. SPINNOVA® is a new circular textile fibre made of sustainably sourced wood or waste, without harmful chemicals. It produces 65% less CO 2 emissions and uses 99% less water than cotton production, and it does not contain any microplastics.

"We've been a partner of the Finnish Olympic Committee and official outfitter of the Finnish Olympic Team since 2016. We have renewed our firm commitment to sustainability this year and it has been exciting to try out new materials that make the collection more sustainable. When these new materials are carried by Finland's Olympic athletes, we have an opportunity to amplify this message and bring sustainability to the podium. We also look forward to using more Spinnova's materials at the Group level in the future," says Tia Rantanen, Sustainability Director for Luhta Sportwear Company.

More products made of SPINNOVA® materials are on the way as Spinnova is in the process of scaling its material production. The first commercial-scale factory producing SPINNOVA® fibre is expected to be completed at the end of 2022, for the joint venture that Spinnova has with its strategic partner Suzano, the world's largest cellulose producer. Spinnova's long term business targets include reaching one million tonnes of annual SPINNOVA® fibre production capacity in the next 10-12 years.

