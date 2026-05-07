Spain Data Center Market to Reach USD 8.83 Billion by 2031 at 17.55% CAGR; Italy to Hit USD 7.09 Billion at 10.42% CAGR -- Exclusive Insights by Arizton

The Industry Analysis Report Provides Industry Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Competitive Outlook, Industry Size, Sales, and Growth Forecast for 2026-2031

CHICAGO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton has recently published comprehensive research reports on the Spain data center market and Italy data center markets, highlighting how both countries are emerging as strategic growth hubs supported by expanding connectivity ecosystems, sustainability-focused initiatives, AI-ready developments, and rising colocation investments shaping Southern Europe's digital economy.

Insights on 67 Existing Data Centers and 49 Upcoming Facilities across Spain

Spain data center market size is expected to reach USD 8.83 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.55%.

Spain Data Center Market Report Scope:

Market Size (Investment) USD 8.83 Billion (2031) Market Size (Area) 1,610 Thousand Sq. feet (2031) Market Size (Power Capacity) 421 MW (2031) CAGR - Investment (2025-2031) 17.55 % Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 2.96 Billion (2031) Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031

Spain holds a significant position in the Western European data center market, driven by growing adoption of cloud platforms, digital services, AI, IoT, and big data technologies, along with expanding 5G connectivity across the country. These trends are increasing demand for hyperscale and cloud infrastructure, further strengthening Spain's data center expansion. Madrid continues to lead the country's data center expansion, supported by concentrated growth in hyperscale facilities and dedicated cloud regions. As of December 2025, the city hosts around 34 existing and 20 upcoming data center facilities.

Buy this Research @: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/5111

Investment Opportunities in Spain Data Center Market

Spain's data center market is increasingly attracting sustainability-focused investments, with operators prioritizing renewable energy integration and energy-efficient infrastructure to support long-term operational efficiency and ESG goals.

Large-scale investments from global operators are strengthening Spain's position as a major data center hub in Southern Europe. For instance, Vantage Data Centers announced plans to develop a $3.71 billion campus in Zaragoza, highlighting rising hyperscale demand in the country.

Spain is also witnessing growing investment in AI-ready infrastructure. In 2025, EdgeMode secured power for its AI-focused data center platform in Spain, which includes five planned campuses with a combined capacity of around 1.5 GW to support rising AI and cloud workloads.

At the same time, growing investments in subsea and inland cable infrastructure are enhancing Spain's international connectivity ecosystem. Google's planned Sol subsea cable connecting the US, Bermuda, the Azores, and Spain is further strengthening the country's role as a digital gateway between Europe and global markets.

Market Overview of Spain Existing and Upcoming Data Center

40 operators across 67 data center facilities, contributing over 300 MW to the Spanish data center market. 73 upcoming data centers in Spain are expected to add over 8,500 MW. Spain hosts around 67 Data centers with Madrid and Barcelona dominating the region. The BAIF joint venture (with Edged Energy) and Merlin Properties have separate development pipelines that together exceed 2 GW of planned capacity. Merlin Properties, Digital Realty, Equinix and Nabiax are the top existing data center operators by floor area and IT power. Growth is expanding beyond core cities, with strong development in Aragon, Valencia, and Bilbao regions. Most large operators, including Digital Realty, Equinix, Merlin Properties, DATA4, and Nabiax, have concentrated their flagship facilities in Madrid.

More details on Spain Existing and Upcoming Data Center Portfolio: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/spain-data-center-portfolio

Insights on 73 Existing Data Centers and 34 Upcoming Facilities across Italy

Italy data center market is expected to reach USD 7.09 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.42%.

Italy Data Center Market Report Scope:

Market Size (Investment) USD 7.09 Billion (2031) Market Size (Area) 735 Thousand Sq. feet (2031) Market Size (Power Capacity) 210 MW (2031) CAGR - Investment (2025-2031) 10.42 % Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 2.68 Billion (2031) Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031

Italy's data center market is steadily expanding in Western Europe as demand for cloud, AI, big data, and digital services continues to grow across the country. Italy's strategic location is also strengthening regional connectivity, making it an increasingly attractive destination for data center investments from both existing operators and new entrants. Milan remains the country's leading data center hub, witnessing concentrated growth in advanced facilities, hyperscale data centers, and dedicated cloud regions as operators continue expanding their infrastructure presence across the market.

Buy this Research @: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/5113

Investment Opportunities in Italy Data Center Market

Rising adoption of AI/ML, big data, and IoT is accelerating the need for AI-ready digital infrastructure in Italy, encouraging investment in large-scale facilities to support enterprise digital transformation and next-generation computing workloads.

Italy became the first EU country to pass a national AI law, supporting a clearer regulatory framework focused on transparency, safety, and responsible AI deployment across sectors such as healthcare, finance, and public services.

Operators are increasingly developing high-capacity campuses to support growing digitalization across Italy. Companies including CloudHQ, Data4, Echelon Data Centres, Adriatic DC, Eni & G42, NTT DATA, and Solaria Energia are developing facilities with planned capacities exceeding 100 MW.

Investments in subsea connectivity are further strengthening Italy's digital infrastructure ecosystem. Unitirreno's domestic subsea cable system connecting Sicily, Sardinia, Rome, and Genoa are expected to enhance network capacity and improve high-speed data connectivity nationwide.

Market Overview of Italy Existing and Upcoming Data Center

37 operators across 75 data center facilities, contributing over 364 MW to the Italian data center market. 40 upcoming data centers in Italy are expected to add over 5,400 MW by 2029. Italy hosts around 75+ data centers, with Milan emerging as the leading hub for future data center growth. Telecom Italia (TIM), DATA4, and Aruba rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Italy. Milan also dominates the Existing data center Market with more than 160+ MW of IT Power Capacity led by Aruba, Telecom Italia (TIM), Data4. Italy is seen as an ideal location for Data centers with its geographical benefits. Major cities like London, Amsterdam, Dublin, and facing network saturation, Italy stands out as a new hub for data infrastructure.

More details on Italy Existing and Upcoming Data Center Portfolio: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/italy-data-center-portfolio

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% off on customization

About Us:

Founded in 2017, Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

Contact Us

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Call: +1 312-680-2940

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg