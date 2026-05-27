Nordic Data Center Construction Market to Reach USD 13.81 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Surging Investments Across Norway, Sweden, and Finland -- Arizton

News provided byArizton Advisory & Intelligence
27 May, 2026, 14:24 GMT
Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026–2031.
CHICAGO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton recent research, the Nordic data center construction market is expected to reach USD 13.81 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.34% during the forecast period.
To Know More, Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/nordic-data-center-construction-market-2025
Browse in-depth TOC on the Nordic Data Center Construction Market
Pages- 208
Region- 1
Countries- 5
Company-153
Segment-8
Nordic Data Center Construction Market Snapshot
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Market Size by Investment (2031)
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USD 13.81 Billion
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Market Size by Investment (2025)
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USD 4.12 Billion
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CAGR By Investment (2025-2031)
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22.34 %
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Market Size - Area (2031)
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3.41 Million Sq. Ft.
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Power Capacity (2031)
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879 MW
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Historic Year
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2022-2024
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Base Year
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2025
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Forecast Year
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2026-2031
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Market Segmentation
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Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography
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Geographical Analysis
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Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland
In the Nordic region, Norway, Sweden and Finland have positioned themselves as prominent hubs for data center development, and these nations are witnessing rapid surge in data center investments from several local and global data center operators. In 2025, Sweden accounted for approximately 45.23% of the Nordic data center construction market's power capacity, followed by Norway (22.34%), Finland (13.26%), and other countries.
The Nordic countries are attracting significant investment from hyperscale and colocation operators because of their abundant renewable energy resources, cool climates, and reliable power infrastructure. The region is also benefiting from government support for digital transformation, sustainable infrastructure, and the adoption of green energy. The availability of low-cost renewable electricity, including hydropower, wind, and geothermal energy, is strengthening the region's position as a preferred destination for sustainable data center development.
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Key Investment Opportunities in the Nordic Data Center Market
- The Nordic data center market is set for rapid growth, with investments expected to reach $4.12 billion in 2025, driven by new developments and infrastructure upgrades.
- Norway remains one of the highest-cost construction markets in the Nordic region, with data center development costs ranging between $12–$14 per W.
- In December 2025, Sweden-based Blykalla raised around $50 million to accelerate SMR development, supporting clean and reliable power for data centers.
- Iceland is emerging as a strong investment destination, with the market expected to attract around $4 billion in investments between 2026–2031.
- Finland is strengthening its AI infrastructure, with new AI-ready data center developments and advanced GPU deployments supporting next-generation workloads.
The Power Advantage Behind Nordic Data Center Growth
Power availability and competitive electricity pricing remain among the strongest advantages for data center growth in the Nordic region. Countries such as Norway and Iceland benefit from abundant renewable energy, mainly hydropower and geothermal, helping deliver some of the lowest industrial electricity prices globally, at nearly $0.03/kWh. With power costs 40%–50% lower than many European markets, the region is becoming increasingly attractive for hyperscale and colocation data centers. Supported by this favorable environment, Nordic data center power capacity is expected to grow from 367 MW in 2025 to nearly 879 MW by 2031, reflecting continued digital infrastructure expansion and rising colocation demand.
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Nordic Data Center Construction Market: Detailed Analysis of 153 Companies
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- Aggreko
- Airedale
- Alfa Laval
- Asetek
- Austin Hughes Electronics
- Belimo
- Baudouin
- Carrier
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Climaveneta
- Comsys
- Condair Group
- Cyber Power Systems
- Danfoss
- DEIF
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- FläktGroup
- GE Vernova
- GRUNDFOS
- Hitachi Energy
- Honeywell
- Johnson Controls
- HITEC Power Protection
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- NetNordic
- NOVENCO Building & Industry
- Perkins Engines
- Piller Power Systems
- Power Innovations International
- Riello Elettronica Group
- Rehlko
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Saft
- Socomec
- KSTAR
- STULZ
- Swegon
- Systemair Group
- Toshiba
- UniCool International
- Trane
- Vertiv
Key Data Center Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- AFEC
- Arup
- Bravida
- ByggPartner
- Caverion
- Collen Construction
- Coromatic AB
- COWI
- CTS Group
- Designer Group
- Destia Oy
- EIDA Solutions
- Elecnor Group
- Exyte
- Fluor Corporation
- Gottlieb Paludan Architects
- Granlund
- Royal Haskoning
- HDR
- John Sisk & Son
- Jones Engineering
- KeyPlants
- Keysource
- Kirby Group Engineering
- Linesight
- Logi-tek
- LPI Group
- Mace
- Mannverk
- Marsh
- Mecwide
- Mercury
- MT Højgaard Danmark
- NCC
- NG Metal
- NS Nordic AS
- Olaris AS
- Olla Architecture
- Per Aarsleff A/S
- Ramboll
- RED Engineering Design
- Rider Levett Bucknall
- RKD
- Skanska
- Søren Jensen
- Sundstrom
- Sweco
- TSV Construction LLC
- Turner & Townsend
- Winthrop Technologies
- YIT
Key Data Center Investors
- Amazon Web Services
- Apple
- AQ Compute
- ASP Data Center
- AtlasEdge
- atNorth
- Bahnhof
- Blix Solutions AS
- Bluefjords
- Borealis Data Center
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Cibicom A/S
- Conapto
- Digital Realty
- EcoDataCenter
- Elisa
- Equinix
- Gigahost AS
- Glesys
- GlobalConnect
- Green Mountain
- Itsjefen
- JN Data
- Kolo DC
- Lefdal Mine Data Centers
- Meta
- Microsoft
- Nscale
- Orange Business
- STACK Infrastructure
- STORESPEED
- Telia
- Terakraft
- Vaultica Data Centers
- Verne
New Entrants
- Brookfield
- DayOne
- ECO-LocaXion
- Edora
- Evroc
- Fossefall
- GARBE Data Centers
- GIGA-42
- GreenScale Data Centres
- Keysource and Namsos Datasenter
- Polarnode
- Prime Data Centers
- QTS Data Centers
- Scale42
- Thylander
The Nordic Data Center Construction Market Research Report Includes Size, Share, and Growth in Terms of
- Infrastructure: Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction
- Electrical Infrastructure: UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling Systems, Racks, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling System: CRAC & CRAH Units, Chillers Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers, and Other Cooling Units
- Cooling Techniques: Air-based Cooling and Liquid-based Cooling
- General Construction: Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Fire Detection & Suppression, Physical Security, and DCIM/BMS Solutions
- Tier Standards: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV
- Geography: Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland
The Global Data Center Colocation Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, including:
CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the data center construction market over the specified time frame.
Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the data center construction market growth from 2026 to 2031. This includes an analysis of various market influences.
Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the data center colocation market size and its contribution and focus on key market segments.
Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the data center construction market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.
Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the data center construction market across different countries, like Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland
Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the data center construction market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.
Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the data center construction market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.
What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?
- How big is the Nordic data center construction market?
- What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Nordic data center construction market by 2031?
- What is the growth rate of the Nordic data center construction market?
- What are the key trends in the Nordic data center construction market?
- How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Nordic data center construction market by 2031?
About Our Data Center Capabilities
Arizton's team of principal consultants and analysts delivers credible, resourceful, and data-driven research through extensive primary and secondary analysis. With years of experience, Arizton has supported several Fortune 500 companies with actionable insights that helped expand businesses into niche markets, unlock growth opportunities, generate additional revenues, and strengthen go-to-market strategies.
We offer a wide range of syndicated reports, databases, country-level market analysis, and customized consulting services tailored to client requirements and aligned with key business goals. Backed by experienced analysts and advanced research practices, Arizton helps businesses make strategic, data-driven decisions and gain a competitive advantage through real-time market intelligence.
Check Out Some of the Top- Selling Research Reports:
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Source: Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Other information/special instructions
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Regions to be Targeted
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United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, United States, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland
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Domain/ Industry
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Data Center, Digital Infrastructure, Data Center Construction
Nordic data center market, Nordic data center construction market, Nordic data center market size, Nordic data center growth, Nordic data center investment, hyperscale data center Nordic, Nordic colocation market, Nordic data center forecast
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