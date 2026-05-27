Nordic Data Center Construction Market to Reach USD 13.81 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Surging Investments Across Norway, Sweden, and Finland -- Arizton

Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026–2031.

CHICAGO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton recent research, the Nordic data center construction market is expected to reach USD 13.81 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.34% during the forecast period.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the Nordic Data Center Construction Market

Pages- 208

Region- 1

Countries- 5

Company-153

Segment-8

Nordic Data Center Construction Market Snapshot

Market Size by Investment (2031) USD 13.81 Billion Market Size by Investment (2025) USD 4.12 Billion CAGR By Investment (2025-2031) 22.34 % Market Size - Area (2031) 3.41 Million Sq. Ft. Power Capacity (2031) 879 MW Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Market Segmentation Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography Geographical Analysis Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland

In the Nordic region, Norway, Sweden and Finland have positioned themselves as prominent hubs for data center development, and these nations are witnessing rapid surge in data center investments from several local and global data center operators. In 2025, Sweden accounted for approximately 45.23% of the Nordic data center construction market's power capacity, followed by Norway (22.34%), Finland (13.26%), and other countries.

The Nordic countries are attracting significant investment from hyperscale and colocation operators because of their abundant renewable energy resources, cool climates, and reliable power infrastructure. The region is also benefiting from government support for digital transformation, sustainable infrastructure, and the adoption of green energy. The availability of low-cost renewable electricity, including hydropower, wind, and geothermal energy, is strengthening the region's position as a preferred destination for sustainable data center development.

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Key Investment Opportunities in the Nordic Data Center Market

The Nordic data center market is set for rapid growth, with investments expected to reach $4.12 billion in 2025, driven by new developments and infrastructure upgrades.

Norway remains one of the highest-cost construction markets in the Nordic region, with data center development costs ranging between $12–$14 per W.

In December 2025, Sweden-based Blykalla raised around $50 million to accelerate SMR development, supporting clean and reliable power for data centers.

Iceland is emerging as a strong investment destination, with the market expected to attract around $4 billion in investments between 2026–2031.

Finland is strengthening its AI infrastructure, with new AI-ready data center developments and advanced GPU deployments supporting next-generation workloads.

The Power Advantage Behind Nordic Data Center Growth

Power availability and competitive electricity pricing remain among the strongest advantages for data center growth in the Nordic region. Countries such as Norway and Iceland benefit from abundant renewable energy, mainly hydropower and geothermal, helping deliver some of the lowest industrial electricity prices globally, at nearly $0.03/kWh. With power costs 40%–50% lower than many European markets, the region is becoming increasingly attractive for hyperscale and colocation data centers. Supported by this favorable environment, Nordic data center power capacity is expected to grow from 367 MW in 2025 to nearly 879 MW by 2031, reflecting continued digital infrastructure expansion and rising colocation demand.

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Nordic Data Center Construction Market: Detailed Analysis of 153 Companies

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Aggreko

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Austin Hughes Electronics

Belimo

Baudouin

Carrier

Caterpillar

Cummins

Climaveneta

Comsys

Condair Group

Cyber Power Systems

Danfoss

DEIF

Delta Electronics

Eaton

FläktGroup

GE Vernova

GRUNDFOS

Hitachi Energy

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

NetNordic

NOVENCO Building & Industry

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Power Innovations International

Riello Elettronica Group

Rehlko

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Saft

Socomec

KSTAR

STULZ

Swegon

Systemair Group

Toshiba

UniCool International

Trane

Vertiv

Key Data Center Construction Contractors

AECOM

AFEC

Arup

Bravida

ByggPartner

Caverion

Collen Construction

Coromatic AB

COWI

CTS Group

Designer Group

Destia Oy

EIDA Solutions

Elecnor Group

Exyte

Fluor Corporation

Gottlieb Paludan Architects

Granlund

Royal Haskoning

HDR

John Sisk & Son

Jones Engineering

KeyPlants

Keysource

Kirby Group Engineering

Linesight

Logi-tek

LPI Group

Mace

Mannverk

Marsh

Mecwide

Mercury

MT Højgaard Danmark

NCC

NG Metal

NS Nordic AS

Olaris AS

Olla Architecture

Per Aarsleff A/S

Ramboll

RED Engineering Design

Rider Levett Bucknall

RKD

Skanska

Søren Jensen

Sundstrom

Sweco

TSV Construction LLC

Turner & Townsend

Winthrop Technologies

YIT

Key Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services

Apple

AQ Compute

ASP Data Center

AtlasEdge

atNorth

Bahnhof

Blix Solutions AS

Bluefjords

Borealis Data Center

Bulk Infrastructure

Cibicom A/S

Conapto

Digital Realty

EcoDataCenter

Elisa

Equinix

Gigahost AS

Glesys

GlobalConnect

Google

Green Mountain

Itsjefen

JN Data

Kolo DC

Lefdal Mine Data Centers

Meta

Microsoft

Nscale

Orange Business

STACK Infrastructure

STORESPEED

Telia

Terakraft

Vaultica Data Centers

Verne

New Entrants

Brookfield

DayOne

ECO-LocaXion

Edora

Evroc

Fossefall

GARBE Data Centers

GIGA-42

GreenScale Data Centres

Keysource and Namsos Datasenter

Polarnode

Prime Data Centers

QTS Data Centers

Scale42

Thylander

The Nordic Data Center Construction Market Research Report Includes Size, Share, and Growth in Terms of

Infrastructure: Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction Electrical Infrastructure: UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling Systems, Racks, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems, Racks, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling System: CRAC & CRAH Units, Chillers Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers, and Other Cooling Units

CRAC & CRAH Units, Chillers Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers, and Other Cooling Units Cooling Techniques: Air-based Cooling and Liquid-based Cooling

Air-based Cooling and Liquid-based Cooling General Construction: Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Fire Detection & Suppression, Physical Security, and DCIM/BMS Solutions

Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Fire Detection & Suppression, Physical Security, and DCIM/BMS Solutions Tier Standards: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV

Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV Geography: Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland

The Global Data Center Colocation Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, including:

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the data center construction market over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the data center construction market growth from 2026 to 2031. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the data center colocation market size and its contribution and focus on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the data center construction market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the data center construction market across different countries, like Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the data center construction market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the data center construction market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

How big is the Nordic data center construction market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Nordic data center construction market by 2031?

What is the growth rate of the Nordic data center construction market?

What are the key trends in the Nordic data center construction market?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Nordic data center construction market by 2031?

About Our Data Center Capabilities

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Regions to be Targeted United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, United States, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland Domain/ Industry Data Center, Digital Infrastructure, Data Center Construction Nordic data center market, Nordic data center construction market, Nordic data center market size, Nordic data center growth, Nordic data center investment, hyperscale data center Nordic, Nordic colocation market, Nordic data center forecast

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