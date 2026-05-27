Global Sportswear Market Size to Reach $531 Billion by 2031 as Athleisure Outpaces Conventional Apparel Growth by Up to 2 to 6% - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & the Sportswear Market Forecast 2026–2031.

According to Arizton recent research, global sportswear market size is projected to reach USD 531.42 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.04% during the forecast period.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the Global Sportswear Market

Pages- 155

Region- 5

Countries-22

Company- 61

Segment-04

Global Sportswear Market Report Scope:

Market Size (2031) USD 531.42 Billion Market Size (2025) USD 419.05 Billion CAGR (2025-2031) 4.04%. Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Market Segmentation Product, Activity Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, & Middle East & Africa

The global sportswear market is evolving as consumer demand shifts from performance-only apparel toward products that combine fitness, comfort, and everyday style. The rise of athleisure continues to expand sportswear demand beyond workouts into casual wear, while women's sportswear is gaining stronger momentum across categories. North America and Europe remain key markets for premium products, while Asia-Pacific is witnessing faster growth driven by rising health awareness and disposable income. In response, leading brands are increasing investments in innovation, sustainability, and direct-to-consumer strategies to strengthen consumer engagement and market growth.

Key Market Highlights:

By Product: The apparel segment accounted for the largest market share of around 55% in 2025.

The apparel segment accounted for the largest market share of around 55% in 2025. North America sportswear market accounted for a revenue share of 39% in 2025.

sportswear market accounted for a revenue share of 39% in 2025. By end use , men segment accounted dominates the market which is expected to reach $294.74 BN by 2031

, men segment accounted dominates the market which is expected to reach $294.74 BN by 2031 By distribution channel, the wholesale segment dominates the distribution channel segmentation of the global sportswear market

Recent Developments Signalling Market Direction

Nike x LEGO (March 2026): Nike and The LEGO Group expanded their global partnership with the launch of the Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO Collection, underscoring the accelerating convergence of sportswear, lifestyle branding, and collectible culture, a trend increasingly influencing limited-edition product strategy across the industry.

Nike and The LEGO Group expanded their global partnership with the launch of the Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO Collection, underscoring the accelerating convergence of sportswear, lifestyle branding, and collectible culture, a trend increasingly influencing limited-edition product strategy across the industry. Adidas Supernova Rise 3 Adaptive (March 2026): Adidas entered the para-athlete performance footwear segment with the Supernova Rise 3 Adaptive, co-developed alongside the para-athlete community, signaling a broader industry shift toward inclusive design as both a social commitment and a commercial growth lever.

Adidas entered the para-athlete performance footwear segment with the Supernova Rise 3 Adaptive, co-developed alongside the para-athlete community, signaling a broader industry shift toward inclusive design as both a social commitment and a commercial growth lever. Lululemon India Entry (2026): Lululemon is set to enter the Indian market by end of 2026 through a franchise partnership with Tata CLiQ, reflecting the rising strategic importance of emerging markets, particularly South Asia, as the next frontier for premium sportswear expansion.

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Sportswear Is Growing 2–6% Faster Than Conventional Apparel Across Global Markets

Athleisure is becoming a defining trend in the global sportswear market as consumers increasingly shift toward apparel that combines comfort, movement, and lifestyle appeal. As per StoryStream, younger demographics including Gen Z and Millennials are now integrating activewear into their everyday "OOTD" wardrobe rotation rather than limiting it to gym or fitness usage. This evolving consumer behavior is reshaping shifting consumer apparel spending, with sportswear growth currently exceeding conventional apparel by nearly 2–6% across major markets including North America, Europe, and China. As demand rises for leggings, joggers, hoodies, yoga wear, and coordinated activewear collections, leading brands are increasingly strengthening their athleisure portfolios to capture changing apparel spending patterns.

Sustainable Sportswear Innovation Becoming the Next Competitive Advantage for Global Brands

Sustainability is rapidly moving from brand messaging to business strategy in the global sportswear market, with nearly 75% of Gen Z consumers now prioritizing sustainability in purchasing decisions. As demand for eco-friendly apparel rises, leading sportswear brands are accelerating investments in recycled materials, ethical sourcing, green manufacturing, and low-carbon supply chains to strengthen consumer loyalty and meet rising ESG expectations. At the same time, stricter European regulations are increasing pressure on fast-fashion models and pushing brands to focus on durability, repairability, and circular product design. Reflecting this industry shift, the UK-based Sustainable Sports Apparel Charter introduced in April 2026 is encouraging brands to reduce oversupply and promote more sustainable apparel consumption across the sportswear industry.

DTC vs Wholesale: The Channel Strategy Reshaping Margins

The global sportswear market is witnessing a strategic shift as brands increasingly balance wholesale scale with direct-to-consumer (DTC) control. While wholesale channels continue to dominate by giving consumers access to leading brands such as Nike, Adidas, and New Balance through multi-brand retail experiences and in-store expertise, DTC is rapidly emerging as a high-priority growth strategy for sportswear companies. By strengthening their digital ecosystems, brands can improve margins by nearly 15–25% while gaining direct consumer insights and building stronger customer loyalty. As competition intensifies, DTC is increasingly evolving from a sales channel into a long-term brand and consumer engagement strategy across the global sportswear industry.

North America Sustains Leadership in the Global Sportswear Market

North America continues to account for over 39% of the global sportswear market, supported by strong brand penetration, premium consumer spending, and a deeply established sports culture. As the market matures, growth is increasingly shifting toward premiumization, with brands focusing on higher-value products, including performance-enhanced, smart, and sustainable sportswear, to drive replacement demand and consumer upgrades. The upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to create a significant demand cycle for licensed merchandise, official kits, and sports-inspired apparel, supported by FIFA's projected global audience. At the country level, outdoor and winter sports continue to support specialized sportswear demand in Canada, while major professional leagues in the United States continue to strengthen spending on athletic apparel, team merchandise, and fan gear.

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Major Companies Leading the Sportswear Market

Nike Inc

Adidas

ANTA Sports Goods

Lululemon Athletica Inc

PUMA

Other Prominent Vendors

ASICS Corporation

Columbia Sportswear Company

Gildan Activewear

New Balance

Page Industries

Amer Sports

On Holding AG

Under Armour, Inc.

VF Corporation

Deckers Brands

Alcis Sports

Allbirds

Authentic Brands Group LLC

BROOKS BROTHERS GROUP

Brunotti

Castore

CAVA Athleisure Pvt Ltd

Chkokko

COSCO

Decathlon

Delta Galil Industries Ltd

EDELRID GmbH & Co. KG

Errea Sport Spa

Everlast Worldwide

F&F Holdings Corp

Fruit of the Loom

Goldbergh

Goldwin

HRX

Hummel

Iconix International

Kappa

K-Swiss

Life is Good

Lotto Sport Italia

Mizuno Corporation

New Era Cap

Ningbo Yinshan Garments Factory

Niviasports

Oakley, Inc.

Outdoor Voices

P.E Nation

Patagonia, Inc

Pentland Brands Limited

PVH Corp

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Recreational Equipment

SKECHERS USA, Inc.

The Gap, Inc.

The Sportswear Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By

Product: Apparel and Footwear & Accessories Activity: Sports, Training & Yoga, Swimming, and Others End-User: Male, Female, and Children Distribution Channel: Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

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What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

How big is the global sportswear market?

Which region dominates the global sportswear market share?

Who are the key players in the global sportswear market?

What is the growth rate of the global sportswear market?

What are the significant trends in the sportswear industry?

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Other information/special instructions

Regions to be Targeted North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, & Middle East & Africa Domain/ Industry Sportswear, Apparel & Fashion, Activewear, Athleisure, Sporting Goods, Consumer Retail Sportswear market, global sportswear market, sportswear market size, sportswear industry growth, activewear market, athleisure market, sports apparel market, sports footwear market, fitness apparel trends, women's sportswear market, sportswear demand forecast, premium sportswear market, sustainable sportswear market, athletic apparel market forecast

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