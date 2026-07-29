Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market to Reach USD 139.90 Billion by 2031, Cloud, AI, and Infrastructure Investments Converge - Arizton

Europe Hyperscale Data Center Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026–2031.

CHICAGO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research, the Europe hyperscale data center market size witnessed investments of USD 52.02 billion in 2025 and will witness investments of USD 139.90 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.93% during the forecast period. Growing enterprise cloud adoption, AI infrastructure investments, and increasing demand for high-performance computing are accelerating hyperscale developments across Europe, with major cloud providers continuing to expand their regional footprint.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market

Pages-: 453

Region:3

Countries: 15

Company: 343

Segment: 9

Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market Report Scope

Market Size – Investment (2031) USD 139.90 Billion Market Size – Investment (2025) USD 52.02 Billion CAGR - Investment (2025-2031) 17.93 % Market Size: Area (2031) 14.45 million sq. Feet Market Size: Power Capacity (2031) 3,824 MW (2031) Historic Year 2022- 2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Segments Covered Infrastructure, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography Geographical Analysis Western Europe, Nordics, and Central and Eastern Europe

Europe's Leading Markets Continue to Attract Hyperscale Investments

The UK, Germany, Sweden, and Spain are among the largest hyperscale data center markets in Europe. In 2025, the UK accounted for around 20.85% of the market's investment share and is expected to strengthen its position by 2031. Germany, Sweden, and Spain also contributed significantly to hyperscale investments.

Construction costs vary by country, with Switzerland among the most expensive locations for hyperscale data center development at around $14 per watt, followed by Norway, reflecting higher infrastructure investment requirements.

Enterprises across industries, including finance, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, government, telecommunications, education, and transport, are accelerating cloud migration. For instance, in January 2026, the Bank of England signed a cloud migration agreement with Oracle to move core systems to Oracle Cloud.

Global hyperscale cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Alibaba Group, Google, Microsoft, and Tencent continue to drive investment across Europe. For instance, in September 2025, Google opened a new data center in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, UK, to expand the country's cloud infrastructure.

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Cloud Infrastructure Emerges as a Key Driver of Europe's Hyperscale Investments

Cloud computing has become one of the primary drivers of hyperscale data center investments across Europe. Growing enterprise adoption, supported by stricter data regulations, wider 5G deployment, and ongoing digital transformation, is prompting cloud providers to expand regional infrastructure. In July 2025, Oracle announced a $3 billion investment to strengthen its cloud and AI infrastructure in Germany, including the expansion of its Frankfurt cloud region. This growing demand for cloud capacity continues to shape hyperscale expansion strategies, with scalable infrastructure becoming central to long-term investment across the region.

Infrastructure Investments Shift Toward AI-Ready Facilities

Artificial Intelligence is becoming a key investment driver for Europe's hyperscale data center market as enterprises across finance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, government, education, transport, and e-commerce expand AI deployment to improve operations and digital services. The trend is also gaining policy support, with the Netherlands ranking fourth globally in the Government AI Readiness Index 2025 and Italy becoming the first European Union country to introduce dedicated AI legislation in October 2025. As AI workloads require advanced servers, GPUs, and higher computing density, hyperscale operators are increasingly investing in AI-ready infrastructure and advanced liquid cooling technologies to support next-generation data center capacity.

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Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market: Key Infrastructure Trends Across Core Segments

Server Infrastructure: Hyperscale operators are prioritizing the deployment of advanced GPUs and innovative servers to support artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and high-performance computing workloads, with growing 5G adoption and internet penetration driving further demand.

Hyperscale operators are prioritizing the deployment of advanced GPUs and innovative servers to support artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and high-performance computing workloads, with growing 5G adoption and internet penetration driving further demand. Storage Infrastructure: Hyperscale operators are increasing investments in NVMe and flash storage systems to improve performance, expand storage capacity, and support high-performance computing workloads, while some facilities continue to rely on traditional HDDs.

Hyperscale operators are increasing investments in NVMe and flash storage systems to improve performance, expand storage capacity, and support high-performance computing workloads, while some facilities continue to rely on traditional HDDs. Network Infrastructure: Operators are prioritizing high-bandwidth switch ports, with demand expected to shift from 100 GbE to over 400 GbE as AI workloads and 5G deployments continue to grow.

Operators are prioritizing high-bandwidth switch ports, with demand expected to shift from 100 GbE to over 400 GbE as AI workloads and 5G deployments continue to grow. Electrical Infrastructure: Data center operators are replacing lead-acid UPS batteries with lithium-ion batteries, adopting HVO-powered backup generators, and deploying intelligent PDUs to improve energy efficiency and support sustainability goals.

Data center operators are replacing lead-acid UPS batteries with lithium-ion batteries, adopting HVO-powered backup generators, and deploying intelligent PDUs to improve energy efficiency and support sustainability goals. Mechanical Infrastructure: High-density racks capable of delivering over 50 kW per rack are gaining traction to support advanced GPUs and high-capacity servers.

High-density racks capable of delivering over 50 kW per rack are gaining traction to support advanced GPUs and high-capacity servers. Cooling Infrastructure: Free cooling, adiabatic cooling, and liquid cooling technologies, including direct-to-chip and immersion cooling, are gaining momentum as traditional air cooling becomes insufficient for AI and high-performance computing workloads.

Free cooling, adiabatic cooling, and liquid cooling technologies, including direct-to-chip and immersion cooling, are gaining momentum as traditional air cooling becomes insufficient for AI and high-performance computing workloads. General Construction: Investments in advanced fire detection and suppression systems, along with DCIM and Building Management Systems (BMS), are helping operators improve operational efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and strengthen facility resilience.

Top Vendors in the Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market

The report provides a detailed competitive analysis of 343 data center companies, including leading operators such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft, Meta, Digital Realty, Equinix, CyrusOne, and Vantage Data Centers, with insights into investment strategies, expansion plans, and hyperscale infrastructure developments across Europe.

What You'll Find in This Report?

How big is the Europe hyperscale data center market?

What is the growth rate of the Europe hyperscale data center market?

How much MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Europe hyperscale data center market by 2031?

What are the key trends in the Europe hyperscale data center market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Europe hyperscale data center market by 2031?

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