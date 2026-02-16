Space Situational Awareness Market worth $2.79 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the space situational awareness market is projected to grow from USD 1.73 billion in 2025 to USD 2.79 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.0%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Space Situational Awareness Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Space Situational Awareness Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 1.73 billion

USD 1.73 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.79 billion

USD 2.79 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 10.0%

Space Situational Awareness Market Trends & Insights:

The space situational awareness market is growing steadily as governments and satellite operators increasingly rely on continuous monitoring to protect space-based assets. Rising satellite deployments, expanding commercial constellations, and growing reliance on space for communication, navigation, and defense are driving demand for tracking, collision-avoidance, and space traffic management capabilities.

By solution, the payload systems segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

By end user, the government & defense segment is expected to account for the largest share of 92.8% of the space situational awareness market in 2025.

By Region, North America accounted for a share o 61.1% of the space situational awareness market in 2025.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=150269456

The demand for space situational awareness is driven by the rapid increase in active satellites and orbital congestion. Operators are investing more in collision avoidance, anomaly detection, and mission safety as the cost of satellite failure continues to rise. The global market for space situational awareness is being driven by an increasing reliance on space assets for defense, navigation, communications, and disaster response. Additionally, there is heightened geopolitical emphasis on space security, leading governments to seek greater visibility into activities in orbit. This demand is primarily driven by defense and government agencies.

By object type, the debris segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The debris segment is expected to hold the largest share of the space situational awareness industry due to the fast buildup of non-functional satellites, fragments, and launch-related objects in orbit. Even very small debris can pose serious collision risks, forcing operators to track and predict conjunctions regularly. Regulatory pressure on operators to show safe operations is also increasing the need for debris-focused monitoring. Since cleanup and removal missions are still limited, tracking debris remains the main tool for reducing risk.

By orbit type, the near-Earth orbit segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

Near-Earth orbit is expected to experience significant growth due to numerous active satellites, including large Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations. The frequent maneuvers of these satellites, combined with heavy traffic and shorter orbital lifecycles, necessitate higher update rates and more precise tracking. As a result, commercial operators are investing in near-real-time space situational awareness (SSA) data to ensure their services run smoothly and avoid disruptions.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=150269456

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This is mainly due to expanding national space programs and increased satellite deployments in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Governments in the region are strengthening space security capabilities and have started to invest more in indigenous SSA infrastructure. There is growing commercial launch activity, and regional constellations are increasing local demand for tracking and collision avoidance services. The need to reduce reliance on foreign SSA providers further supports market growth across the region.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., Parsons Corporation, and Peraton are the major players in the space situational awareness companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=150269456

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Aerospace and Defence Reports:

Tactical UAV (Drone) Market by Wing Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid), Application (ISR Operations, Combat Operations, Delivery Operations), MTOW, Range, and Region - Forecast to 2030

Optical Satellite Communication Market by Laser Type (Semiconductor Diode, Fiber, Solid State), Data Rate (Below 2.5 Gbps, 2.5 to 10 Gbps, above 10 Gbps), Platform, Application, Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/space-situational-awareness-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/space-situational-awareness.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg