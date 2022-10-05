Space Community Project Divine Renames its Mobile App to Islam Divine

Renaming of the mobile application makes it easier for it to be found by those interested in learning about Islam, allowing Islam Divine to reach a much wider audience than before

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Divine, the community project that leverages space technologies to broadcast the Quran audio from space, and an initiative under the I AM PART OF global charity foundation established by entrepreneur Shukhrat Ibragimov, today announced that it has renamed its mobile application (app) from "Divine Live" to "Islam Divine", with aims to make it easier to search for and be found by users on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The name change comes along with new features, updates and enhancements to the user interface (UI). There is now a day/night switch within the app, as well as various wallpapers that users can choose from. The overall design of the app has also been revamped and incorporated with dark and cool colours inspired by Islamic art.

The updates also ensure that it is accessible to new users. For those new to Islam, or keen in accessing more information on it, the developers have added a chat, where users can get answers to any questions they have on Islam. More information has also been added on the Salah – daily obligatory prayers – so that new Muslim converts will have adequate knowledge before performing the Salah.

Users who are more well-versed in Islamic teachings also have much to gain from the new app updates. They can now save and copy content from the Quran, Dua and Hadith, available on the app. The new bookmarking feature allows users to save their spot in the religious text and pick up where they previously left off.

Divine was founded in 2021 to dispel misconceptions and stereotypes of the teachings of the Quran and to present a better understanding of what the Quran is for young and new Muslim communities, and the world.

By hosting information in terrestrial servers in space, Divine is able to transmit the teachings of the Quran to a wider audience due to the large coverage area afforded by the satellite. The Quran files are transmitted from space to several platforms built for the Divine project, including the Divine official site ; as well as the Islam Divine app, which is available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

Through the Divine platforms, users can view the real-time location of the satellite that carries the Quran multimedia files and receive transmission details such as the orbital information of the satellite carrying the payload. Divine is creating a new frontier of accessibility by bringing technology beyond the Internet to enable all to have simultaneous access to the teachings of Islam from a single source.

Divine is operated and managed by Eurasian Space Ventures (ESV) , a private company registered in Kazakhstan which aims to serve as an international hub for space projects and related organizations looking to capitalize on the well-established space infrastructure and ecosystem in the country.

About Divine

Divine is the one and only project in the world which deploys space technologies to transmit the Holy Quran directly from a satellite flying over you. It is a multifunctional and educational platform which provides a full understanding of the Holy Quran teachings, the authentic Sahih Al-Bukhari collection of Hadiths, a tutorial on performing Salah as well as a collection of Dua and other relevant material. All information on the website is prepared in different languages under the guidance of the official Islamic Educational Centres in different countries.

For more information, visit https://www.divine.live/

About I AM PART OF

I AM PART OF is a global charity project registered with the Charity Commission for England and Wales. The main mission is to work for the public benefit, the relief and assistance of people in need by building solar powered automatic water wells; farms, Mosques in remote areas of the world; and by providing medical support.

For more information, visit https://www.iampartof.org

SOURCE Divine