Sopra Steria launches an international student competition for responsible and sustainable AI

PARIS, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, announces the launch of its first "Sopra Steria International Student Challenge", an innovation competition which aims to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to foster practical solutions supporting environmental and social transition.

In light of the many challenges new generations must tackle, Sopra Steria is proud to announce the launch of the Sopra Steria International Student Challenge. With this new international competition, Sopra Steria seeks to help students develop new responsible solutions, based on AI technology.

As such, the Sopra Steria International Student Challenge will evaluate the projects designed and developed by the competing students based on four areas of transformation:

Environment , with solutions supporting environmental preservation, carbon emissions reduction, and efficient management of natural resources.

, with solutions supporting environmental preservation, carbon emissions reduction, and efficient management of natural resources. Society , with initiatives to improve the quality of life of individuals and communities, promote social equity and accessibility to education and health.

, with initiatives to improve the quality of life of individuals and communities, promote social equity and accessibility to education and health. Economy , with solutions to strengthen economic resilience, encourage business innovation and contribute to sustainable economic development.

, with solutions to strengthen economic resilience, encourage business innovation and contribute to sustainable economic development. Education, with solutions aimed at improving learning through AI, promoting technologies to adapt teaching methods to individual needs, while making education more inclusive and equitable.

"In view of current environmental, social, and societal challenges, AI represents just as many advantages as risks. We are convinced that tomorrow's engineers must be trained to think about the role and impact of their technologies in society. This is the aim of this competition is to encourage purposeful and responsible projects in the short term, and to help educate those who will shape the world of tomorrow" comments Louis-Maxime Nègre, Head of Human Resources at Sopra Steria Group.

A 6-month competition to develop the most innovative projects.

The Sopra Steria International Student Challenge will begin on September 16, 2024, when the online registration platform opens. Applications will be open to students wherever Sopra Steria is present worldwide, namely in Belgium, France, Germany, India, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, and Spain.

The teams, made up of 2 to 5 people, will then have until November 18, 2024, to submit their project proposal. The national selection will take place in several stages until the international final scheduled for March 2025, during which the projects will be evaluated by a jury composed of AI specialists, Sopra Steria and other stakeholders.

Click here to read more.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/4811435/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg

Contact :

Aurélien Flaugnatti

aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com