Sopra Steria recognised as "Leader" by NelsonHall for its ability to deploy GenAI in support of organisations' operational transformation

PARIS, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, has been ranked among the leaders in NelsonHall's latest 2025 NEAT assessment for "GenAI-Enabled Operational Transformation", particularly in the "Overall" category.

This recognition underlines the Group's ability to industrialise GenAI to support the operational transformation of its clients, delivering fast, measurable benefits while meeting the requirements of major public- and private-sector organisations.

In this edition of the NEAT, Sopra Steria is recognised as a Leader in several key categories:

GenAI-Enabled Operational Transformation – Overall

Developing Custom GenAI Solutions

GenAI Support for BPS Service Delivery

Understanding GenAI Requirements

A robust AI strategy focused on operational impact

These results highlight the strategic direction taken by Sopra Steria to make AI a cornerstone of its offering, its operating model, and the value it delivers to its clients. Since 2023, the Group has accelerated its momentum around GenAI through:

The deployment of internal and external industry-specific AI solutions

The creation of factories to support large-scale deployment within client organisations

The development of an ecosystem of AI start-ups and partners

The structuring of new dedicated service lines

These efforts directly translate into the Group's ability to bring robust, secure GenAI solutions into production, rapidly generating ROI for its European clients.

Yves Nicolas, Director of the Group AI Programme at Sopra Steria, said: "NelsonHall's recognition confirms that our AI strategy has reached maturity. We have deliberately chosen an impact-driven approach: understanding the real needs of our clients, developing trustworthy GenAI solutions, and, above all, industrialising them quickly to generate operational value where it is most needed. Being ranked as leaders in so many categories reflects the commitment of our teams and our ability to harness AI to deliver concrete, measurable and lasting transformation."

Contact

Aurélien Flaugnatti

aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg