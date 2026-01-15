Sopra Steria named among climate action leaders by CDP for the ninth consecutive year

For the ninth consecutive year, Sopra Steria has been recognised for its environmental commitment by the CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project), an independent, international non-profit organisation that promotes transparency and progress in environmental transition.

The Group has once again been included in the CDP's "A List", a distinction reserved for organisations that are the most committed to transparency, management and reduction of their climate impact, particularly greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2025, only 877 companies – or 4% of the organisations assessed – appear on the CDP's A List.

The CDP ranking is an international benchmark for environmental assessment, and comes in recognition of the Group's ability to transform its climate commitments into operational results, particularly in scope 3 – which covers indirect greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain - which accounts for the majority of the Group's carbon footprint.

Axelle Lemaire, Executive Director of Sustainable Performance at Sopra Steria, comments: "This distinction awarded by the CDP reflects above all the operationalisation and acceleration of our climate action plans. In a particularly uncertain geopolitical and regulatory context, Sopra Steria has chosen to stay the course and intensify its efforts to decarbonise its activities, particularly in Scope 3, through responsible purchasing and the efficient use of IT. Our ambition is clear: to put Sopra Steria on a path that remains compatible with net zero emissions by 2040, while supporting our clients in the environmental transition of their production and distribution models.

