Soocas Announces the Release of Airfly P1, the ultra-small, lightweight high-speed hair dryer designed by F•A• Porsche with supercar-grade aluminum body

MOSCOW, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Soocas announces the release of its new Airfly P1 High-Speed Hair Dryer. It is designed by Studio F•A• Porsche. It is only 1/3 of the volume of the traditional low-speed hair dryer, but it can dry the hair in 5 minutes. It can be called the revolutionary high-speed hair dryer of the era.

Highlight of Soocas Airfly P1:

Soocas Airfly P1 High-Speed Hair Dryer

Designed by Studio F·A·Porsche:The inspiration is from Porsche's wheels for superior performance and high speed. It consists of a supercar grade aluminum alloy body, and futurist streamlined design that is long-lasting and scratch resistance.

Super Small Size: The Soocas Airfly P1 is only 1/3 the size of a traditional hair dryer, measuring 2.24x4.56x9.34 inches. It's super lightweight at only 0.87 lbs (not including wires), making it easy to use without causing sore arms.

Ultra High Wind Flow: Adopted with a brushless motor, and temperature control, reducing dependence on temperature. It can provide a wind speed of 70m/s compared to the traditional low-speed hair dryer's 18m/s.

Intelligent Temperature Control: Soocas Airfly P1 adopts high-speed drying, and the built-in microprocessor chip monitors the temperature in real-time 100+ times per second. The strictly monitored temperature is around 70°C. Compared with traditional low-speed hair dryers, the temperature can reach up to 100°C.

Quick-Drying: It can dry short hair in 1 minute, shoulder-length hair in 3 minutes, and long hair in 5 minutes.

Hair-Care: It makes the hair silky and shiny. It increases moisture by 4.6 times, smoothness by 19.7%, and shininess by 17.8%, making hair look healthier.

Million Plasma: The high-speed airflow transports the plasma from the hair root to the hair tip, tightens the cuticles, and achieves better results, making the hair twice as smooth as ordinary negative ion hair dryers.

Where to Buy?

During the AliExpress 328 Shopping Festival from March 20th to 26th, you can buy Soocas Airfly P1 for only $139 at AliExpress Soocas official store.

About Soocas

Soocas has dedicated its effort to the research and development of personal care products that offer convenience and simplicity to people.

