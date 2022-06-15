STOCKHOLM, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than (GREAT.SE), the global provider of DriverDNA for real-time insurance and predictive risk insights, and Sompo Japan Insurance Inc, one of Japan's leading insurance providers, have run a PoC internally. The aim is to develop innovative service through business trials with customers to reinforce their position, being at the forefront of developing customer-centric products that support a more sustainable future.

"We're pleased to work with Sompo Japan in developing new service integrated with mobility & CO2 analysis beyond insurance. The mobility in Japan is under transformation, and Sompo Japan is at the forefront of making eco-friendly driving center-court.", ­­- says Mr. Shinya Nakagawa, Global Director for Automotive & New Mobility, Greater Than.

"Testing and evaluating Greater Than's real-time risk and eco score analysis during this spring has given us great insight into developing new services that we will offer to our clients in the near future.", - says Mr. Masamitsu Harada, Manager Personal Lines Product Development Department, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

For more info, read press release from Sompo Japan: https://www.sompo-japan.co.jp/-/media/SJNK/files/news/2022/20220526_2.pdf

CONTACT:

For media inquiries, contact;

Eva Voors, Chief Communications Officer

+46-708 884 880

eva.voors@greaterthan.eu

www.greaterthan.eu

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/r/sompo-japan-develop-services-for-carbon-neutrality-by-greater-than-s-ai,c3586081

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11629/3586081/1593248.pdf Press release_Sompo Japan develop services for carbon neutrality by Greater Thanâ€™s AI. https://news.cision.com/greater-than/i/press--sompo-japan-develop-services-for-carbon-neutrality-by-greater-than-s-ai,c3061228 Press: Sompo Japan develop services for carbon neutrality by Greater Than s AI

SOURCE Greater Than