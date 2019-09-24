Solar Street Lights Market Overview & Potential Growth Opportunities Report to 2028 | Key Players: Philips, Bisol, Leadsun, and BYD: Radiant Insights, Inc.
24 Sep, 2019, 11:40 BST
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Solar Street Lights Market is expected to witness a stupendous CAGR in the years to come. This could be attributed to various initiatives taken by the governments like feed in tariff (FIT) and net metering. Besides, reduction in transmission losses coupled with integrating smart grid technology are expected to give an impetus to business.
The other factors driving the market of solar street lights could be stern regulatory reforms in the direction of sustainable infrastructure along with commitment on the global grounds regarding climate change mitigation. Moreover, public and private funding via several schemes and investments in long-term legislative programs related to off-grid areas' electrification with bolster the market. Clean energy sources are need of the hour. Solar technologies have been reported to surpass conventional sources. As such, investments are "ON" toward refurbishing traditional mode of energy generation. Additionally, declining costs of batteries and advanced product design have lessened far-off regions' lighting component process. We could get a proper alternative for municipalities and households therein.
Download PDF to know more details about "Global Solar Street Lights Market" Report 2028.
Industrial application is expected to transcend all the barriers by 2028. Increase in onsite electricity generation along with initiatives regarding advanced smart control networking is expected to boost the Solar Street Lights Market. The same market growth would be complemented by increasing requirement for optimization of energy. At the same time, the market may get restrained due to high installation cost.
The Solar Street Lights Market is segmented based on product, luminaries, application, and geography. By product, the segmentation goes like grid-connected and standalone. By luminaries, the market could span CFL and LED. By application, the market of solar street lights comprises industrial, commercial, and residential. By geography, it says North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and LATAM. Europe rules the roost due to growing adoption of solar street lights across numerous sectors. Asia Pacific comes second. The government of India is pestering on usage of renewable energy sources (solar energy in particular).
The players contributing to the Solar Street Lights Market include Sunna Design, Urja Global, Solux, Omega, Leadsun, SEPCO, Su-Kam, Sol, Exide Industries, Jinhua SunMaster, Zhuhai Bomin, Philips Lighting, SOKOYO, Covimed, Orion, Solar G, Bisol, Greenshine New Energy, Anhui Longvolt, Dragons Breath, Solar Lighting International, Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics, Solar Street Lights USA, and Bridgelux.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Solar Street Lights from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Solar Street Lights market.
Access 124 page research report with TOC on "Global Solar Street Lights Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/2013-2028-report-on-global-solar-street-lights-market
Market Segmentation:
- Leading players of Solar Street Lights including:
- Philips
- Tata Power Solar Systems
- Bisol
- Leadsun
- Su-Kam Power Systems
- Urja Global
- Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO)
- Jiawei
- Yingli Solar
- King-sun
- BYD
- Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T
- Market split by Type, can be divided into:
- Standalone
- Grid Connected
- Market split by Application, can be divided into:
- Residential
- Municipal Infrastructure
- Others
- Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
- Direct Channel
- Distribution Channel
- Market segment by Region/Country including:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:
- Hoists Market
- Flexible AC Transmission Systems Market
- Agriculture Sprayer Market
- Corrugated Box Making Machines Market
About Radiant Insights, Inc.:
At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.
Contact:
Michelle Thoras.
Corporate Sales Specialist
Radiant Insights, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0054
Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744
Email: sales@radiantinsights.com
Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com
SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.
Share this article