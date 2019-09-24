Solar Street Lights Market Overview & Potential Growth Opportunities Report to 2028 | Key Players: Philips, Bisol, Leadsun, and BYD: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Solar Street Lights Market is expected to witness a stupendous CAGR in the years to come. This could be attributed to various initiatives taken by the governments like feed in tariff (FIT) and net metering. Besides, reduction in transmission losses coupled with integrating smart grid technology are expected to give an impetus to business.

The other factors driving the market of solar street lights could be stern regulatory reforms in the direction of sustainable infrastructure along with commitment on the global grounds regarding climate change mitigation. Moreover, public and private funding via several schemes and investments in long-term legislative programs related to off-grid areas' electrification with bolster the market. Clean energy sources are need of the hour. Solar technologies have been reported to surpass conventional sources. As such, investments are "ON" toward refurbishing traditional mode of energy generation. Additionally, declining costs of batteries and advanced product design have lessened far-off regions' lighting component process. We could get a proper alternative for municipalities and households therein.

Industrial application is expected to transcend all the barriers by 2028. Increase in onsite electricity generation along with initiatives regarding advanced smart control networking is expected to boost the Solar Street Lights Market. The same market growth would be complemented by increasing requirement for optimization of energy. At the same time, the market may get restrained due to high installation cost.

The Solar Street Lights Market is segmented based on product, luminaries, application, and geography. By product, the segmentation goes like grid-connected and standalone. By luminaries, the market could span CFL and LED. By application, the market of solar street lights comprises industrial, commercial, and residential. By geography, it says North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and LATAM. Europe rules the roost due to growing adoption of solar street lights across numerous sectors. Asia Pacific comes second. The government of India is pestering on usage of renewable energy sources (solar energy in particular).

The players contributing to the Solar Street Lights Market include Sunna Design, Urja Global, Solux, Omega, Leadsun, SEPCO, Su-Kam, Sol, Exide Industries, Jinhua SunMaster, Zhuhai Bomin, Philips Lighting, SOKOYO, Covimed, Orion, Solar G, Bisol, Greenshine New Energy, Anhui Longvolt, Dragons Breath, Solar Lighting International, Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics, Solar Street Lights USA, and Bridgelux.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Solar Street Lights from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Solar Street Lights market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Solar Street Lights including:

Philips



Tata Power Solar Systems



Bisol



Leadsun



Su-Kam Power Systems



Urja Global



Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO)



Jiawei



Yingli Solar



King-sun



BYD



Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Standalone



Grid Connected

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Residential



Municipal Infrastructure



Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

