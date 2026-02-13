SmartCraft ASA (SMCRT) - Q4 2025: ARR growth of 8.4% and improved EBITDA-CAPEX margin

HØNEFOSS, Norway, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCraft ASA, the leading Nordic provider of mission-critical SaaS solutions to small and mid-sized companies in the construction sector, today reported its results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

SmartCraft ended the quarter with annual recurring revenue (ARR) of NOK 522.3 million in the fourth quarter, corresponding to 8.4% growth year-on-year and 6.5% organic growth. A stable growth rate compared with recent quarters despite continued market softness.

Profitability remained solid, with an EBITDA-CAPEX margin of 26.7%, up from 24.2% in the same period 2024. Disciplined cost management continues to be a top priority, enabling sustained investment in scalable technologies that strengthen innovation capacity and long-term competitiveness.

Churn decreased sequentially for the third consecutive quarter and is now flat year-on-year, a signal of improving customer stability across the group.

"Stepping into the role of CEO, I am encouraged by the structural strengths that define SmartCraft. With more than 95% recurring revenue and high margins, our model remains highly predictable even in a challenging market. As we enter 2026 with a stronger product platform and a cohesive organization, I am confident in our ability to deliver long-term value for employees, customers, and shareholders," said CEO Jeremias Jansson.

During the quarter, SmartCraft completed the transition to a new business area-based organizational structure, designed to sharpen go-to-market execution, strengthen lead generation, and enhance cross-border collaboration.

SmartCraft continues its strategy to leverage AI to streamline customers' daily workflows. By utilizing proprietary domain data and integrating AI into scalable products, the company aims to unlock significant future value for thousands of SME construction companies across the Nordics and beyond.

Webcast presentation

Investors, analysts, and journalists are welcome to join an English-language webcast presentation of the report on Friday 13 February 2026, at 08:00 CET. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Questions may be submitted in writing through the webcast player.

Webcast link: https://qcnl.tv/p/t5h7dNwFWj-iMSdJDmRQMA

Presenters:

Jeremias Jansson, Chief Executive Officer

Kine Kragholm Olsen, Interim Chief Financial Officer

Disclosure Regulation

This information is considered inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contacts

Jeremias Jansson, CEO, +46 77 017 65 77, jeremias.jansson@smartcraft.com

Kine Kragholm Olsen, Interim CFO, +47 926 43 530, kine.olsen@smartcraft.com

About SmartCraft

SmartCraft is the leading Nordic provider of mission-critical SaaS solutions to SMEs in the construction sector, helping customers increase productivity, margins, and resource efficiency. The Group has 14,100 customers and 270 employees across Norway, Sweden, Finland and the UK. SmartCraft was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/smartcraft-asa/r/smartcraft-asa--smcrt----q4-2025--arr-growth-of-8-4--and-improved-ebitda-capex-margin,c4307249

The following files are available for download: