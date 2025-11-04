SmartCraft ASA (SMCRT) - Q3 2025: Correction to organic ARR growth

News provided by

SmartCraft ASA

04 Nov, 2025, 16:08 GMT

Hønefoss, Norway, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to SmartCraft's interim report released earlier today, which showed an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of NOK 505 million as of 30 September 2025. 

SmartCraft hereby announces that the correct organic year-on-year ARR growth was 6.9 percent, not 6.0 percent as previously stated in the original release and report. 

All other numbers and KPIs in the third quarter interim report remain unchanged. 

Updated versions of the third quarter 2025 report and presentation materials follow enclosed.

DISCLOSURE REGULATION
This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT 
Kjartan Bø, CFO, +47 410 27 000, kjartan.bo@smartcraft.com

ABOUT SMARTCRAFT
SmartCraft is the leading Nordic provider of mission-critical SaaS solutions to SMEs in the construction sector, increasing their productivity, margins, and resource efficiency. The Group currently has more than 14 100 customers and 270 employees distributed across Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the UK. SmartCraft was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/smartcraft-asa/r/smartcraft-asa--smcrt----q3-2025--correction-to-organic-arr-growth,c4261731

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22283/4261731/943ed4dde488618f.pdf

SmartCraft ASA Q3 2025 report corrected

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22283/4261731/b6a342668f99d8a7.pdf

SmartCraft ASA Q3 2025 presentation corrected

Also from this source

SmartCraft ASA (SMCRT) - Q3 2025: Strong profitability and strategic progress

SmartCraft ASA, the leading Nordic provider of mission-critical SaaS solutions to small and mid-sized companies in the construction sector, today...

SmartCraft ASA (SMCRT) - Jeremias Jansson appointed new CEO

Jeremias Jansson is appointed new Chief Executive Officer in SmartCraft, effective 5 January 2026, following an extensive search process. Mr. Jansson ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics