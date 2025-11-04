SmartCraft ASA (SMCRT) - Q3 2025: Correction to organic ARR growth

Hønefoss, Norway, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to SmartCraft's interim report released earlier today, which showed an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of NOK 505 million as of 30 September 2025.

SmartCraft hereby announces that the correct organic year-on-year ARR growth was 6.9 percent, not 6.0 percent as previously stated in the original release and report.

All other numbers and KPIs in the third quarter interim report remain unchanged.

Updated versions of the third quarter 2025 report and presentation materials follow enclosed.

DISCLOSURE REGULATION

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT

Kjartan Bø, CFO, +47 410 27 000, kjartan.bo@smartcraft.com

ABOUT SMARTCRAFT

SmartCraft is the leading Nordic provider of mission-critical SaaS solutions to SMEs in the construction sector, increasing their productivity, margins, and resource efficiency. The Group currently has more than 14 100 customers and 270 employees distributed across Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the UK. SmartCraft was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2021.

