SmartCraft ASA (SMCRT) - Q3 2025: Strong profitability and strategic progress

HØNEFOSS, Norway, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCraft ASA, the leading Nordic provider of mission-critical SaaS solutions to small and mid-sized companies in the construction sector, today reported its results for the third quarter of 2025. ARR reached NOK 505 million, up 6.4 percent year-on-year, with organic growth at 6.0 percent.

"The market situation remains challenging in total, but it is encouraging to see that we reduced our churn for the first time in almost two years. In parallel, we remain focused on maintaining strong profitability and cash flow. Our EBITDA-CAPEX margin was 28 percent, up by 3 percentage points compared to the same period last year," said Hanna Konyi, Interim CEO of SmartCraft.

Recurring revenue constituted 97 percent of total revenue, reflecting a continued strategic shift towards long-term resilience and stability. Total revenue grew 4.5 percent year-on-year, driven by organic growth and currency effects.

Cash flow from operations strengthened to NOK 36 million, and the company maintains a robust financial position with a strong balance sheet, negative net working capital, and a net cash position.

SmartCraft continues to invest in product development and innovation. The scalable product strategy based on the SmartCraft Core platform is progressing well. In Q3, the company soft-launched SmartCraft Flow, a new solution for HVAC and plumbers, and is seeing encouraging momentum with new customers on SmartCraft Spark, launched in December 2024. Both solutions are being developed as global offerings with a focus on scale, and preparations are underway for AI-enabled modules.

Market conditions remain challenging, but performance varies across regions. Sweden and the UK continue to show growth, Finland is improving despite a large customer downgrade, and Norway faces elevated churn and downgrades. Nevertheless, strong cost discipline has led to a margin increase.

From 1 October, SmartCraft implemented a new organizational structure based on business areas rather than geography. This change supports the company's ability to scale faster, tailor solutions more effectively, and drive growth and efficiency while maintaining strong local brands.

"SmartCraft is well-positioned to reignite growth as the market recovers. With a scalable product portfolio, renewed organizational structure, strong financials, and a clear strategy, we remain committed to our medium-term targets of 15-20% organic revenue growth and margin expansion," said Hanna Konyi, Interim CEO of SmartCraft.

WEBCAST PRESENTATION

Investors, analysts, and journalists are welcome to join an English-language webcast presentation of the report on Tuesday 4 November 2025, at 08:00 CET.

Webcast link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20251104_2

Presenters:

Interim Chief Executive Officer Hanna Konyi

Chief Financial Officer Kjartan Bø

DISCLOSURE REGULATION

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACTS

Hanna Konyi, Interim CEO, +46 705 24 46 88, hanna.konyi@smartcraft.com

Kjartan Bø, CFO, +47 410 27 000, kjartan.bo@smartcraft.com

ABOUT SMARTCRAFT

SmartCraft is the leading Nordic provider of mission-critical SaaS solutions to SMEs in the construction sector, increasing their productivity, margins, and resource efficiency. The Group currently has more than 14 100 customers and 270 employees distributed across Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the UK. SmartCraft was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/smartcraft-asa/r/smartcraft-asa--smcrt----q3-2025--strong-profitability-and-strategic-progress,c4261058

The following files are available for download: