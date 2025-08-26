SmartCraft ASA (SMCRT) - Q2 2025: ARR surpasses NOK 500 million milestone, profitability strengthens

HØNEFOSS, Norway, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCraft ASA, the leading Nordic provider of mission-critical SaaS solutions to small and mid-sized companies in the construction sector, today reported its results for the second quarter of 2025. ARR reached NOK 505 million, up 9 percent year-on-year, with organic ARR growth increasing to 7 percent, marking the first quarter-on-quarter improvement since Q4 2022.

SmartCraft continues to deliver strong profitability and cash flow. The adjusted EBITDA-CAPEX margin improved to 29 percent, the highest level since Q1 2024, underscoring the scalability of the business model.

SmartCraft also continues to perform well in terms of sales, with new customer contracts growing 8 percent year-on-year despite a challenging construction market. Bankruptcies in the sector remain the main external churn driver, and the company is actively addressing churn and downgrades through earlier risk detection, stronger onboarding, and targeted retention actions.

SmartCraft is sharpening execution and investing in new solutions and its joint technical platform. Initiatives to increase revenue per customer include bundling, value-based pricing, and cross-sell opportunities across its large customer base.

"SmartCraft is well positioned to accelerate organic growth when the construction market starts to recover. We continuously focus on improving our product and platform, scaling our go-to-market strategy, and maintaining strong profitability and cash flow," said Hanna Konyi, Interim CEO of SmartCraft. "With a focused team and clear strategy, we are ready to power the next phase of growth."

WEBCAST PRESENTATION

Investors, analysts, and journalists are welcome to join an English-language webcast presentation of the report on Tuesday 26 August 2025, at 08:00 CET.

Webcast link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20250826_4

Presenters:

Interim Chief Executive Officer Hanna Konyi

Chief Financial Officer Kjartan Bø

Viewers are welcome to submit written questions through the webcast player during and after the presentation. A recording of the presentation will be available on the same link and at https://smartcraft.com/investor-relations after the live stream is concluded.

DISCLOSURE REGULATION

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACTS

Hanna Konyi, Interim CEO, +46 705 24 46 88, hanna.konyi@smartcraft.com

Kjartan Bø, CFO, +47 410 27 000, kjartan.bo@smartcraft.com

ABOUT SMARTCRAFT

SmartCraft is the leading Nordic provider of mission-critical SaaS solutions to SMEs in the construction sector, increasing their productivity, margins, and resource efficiency. The Group currently has more than 13 800 customers and 270 employees distributed across Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the UK. SmartCraft was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/smartcraft-asa/r/smartcraft-asa--smcrt----q2-2025--arr-surpasses-nok-500-million-milestone--profitability-strengthens,c4222875

The following files are available for download: