Smart Speaker Market Size Worth USD 41.16 Billion Globally, by 2028 at 12.60% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Speaker Market is anticipated to accumulate a valuation of USD 41.16 Billion by 2028 from USD 3.85 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 34.69% over the forecast duration of 2022-2028.

Global Smart Speakers Market are referred to as the type of wireless devices powered by a virtual assistant and are equipped with the ability to perform functions such as play music, control internal lighting systems, connect calls, provide daily news or weather-related information, along with other activities. They are mostly integrated with advanced technologies like AI and therefore can be controlled via voice commands. These speakers can be further connected to other small devices including mobile phones or laptops using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi technologies.

The increasing popularity of smart homes, widespread internet proliferation, and rising per capita income of the masses are aiding the outlook of this business vertical. Further, technological advancements in the field, growing digital literacy of the masses, and the multitasking ability of these speakers are creating lucrative opportunities for this marketplace to prosper.

Get Sample of Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/downloadSample/PostId/349

Competitive Hierarchy

The Noteworthy players characterizing the competitive terrain of global Smart Speaker Market are

Amazon

Apple Inc.

Google Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Logitech International S.A.

Sonos Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Sony Corporation

Harman International Industries

Samsung Electronics

others.

Smart Speaker Market Segmentation: -

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Intelligent Virtual Assistant

Alexa

Google Assistant

Siri

Cortana

Others

By Application

Smart Home

Smart Office

Consumer

Others

These companies are investing in profitable strategies to enhance their overall development. They are in quest to stay ahead of their key competitors and therefore are partaking in activities such as mergers & acquisitions, R&D investments, product launches, collaborations, and partnerships, among others.

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/349

Global Smart Speaker Market Outlook (2022-2028)

Moreover, rising focus of industry players to innovate and launch advanced products in the field is adding momentum to the development of this industry sphere.

Besides, rapid development in the technological infrastructure of various regions is aiding the expansion of global Smart Speaker Market. On the flipside, concerns regarding user data privacy, rising prevalence of cyberattacks along with connectivity issues are the major factors slowing down the progression of this business vertical.

Comparing the historical outlook and ongoing trends of this market

The industry sphere is garnering substantial returns due to the emergence of various development propellants across the globe.

There has been a rising trend of smart homes across developed economies. These types of residential building are equipped with connected devices that enable the people to virtually control various internal functions. Moreover, the integration of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, or Machine Learning into such devices further reduces the chances of thefts, trespassing, and other criminal activities across residences. The adoption of smart speakers allows users to facilitate various activities such as controlling lights, connecting calls, ordering products, listening to music, or browse important internet-based information using voice command, which in turn makes their life easier. These factors are stimulating the dynamics of this industry vertical.

Surge in the expenditure power of the masses is paving profitable prospects for the industry to amass notable gains. With rapid economic developments, there has been a steep rise in the number of employment opportunities across the globe. This has led to an increase in the disposable income of the masses. Smart devices are made with high end raw materials and undergo complexed manufacturing procedures. They are mostly sold under big brand names and therefore are quite costly in nature. The individuals with high income levels can easily spend on such items without thinking twice. Hence, growing per capita income of people is accelerating overall market growth.

The ability of smart speakers to conduct multiple activities simultaneously which in turn reduces human efforts in various aspects is further propelling the progression of this industry.

Region-Wise Outlook

Which is the leading region in the Global Smart Speaker Market?

North America has emerged as one of the most dominant regions in this industry over the forecast duration. This is credited to the rising adoption of smart devices, increasing per capita income of the masses, along with R&D investments in the field.

Besides, surge in the number of smart homes, presence of prominent players, and widespread internet proliferation are adding momentum to the outlook of this regional industry.

How is Asia Pacific faring in this business vertical?

Asia Pacific is reckoned to amplify substantially over the assessment timeframe owing to the rising digital literacy of the masses, increasing per capita income, and growing trends of smart homes in this region.

Category-Wise Insights

Which is the fastest growing component segment in this industry?

The software segment has been registering a significant CAGR over the stipulated timeline due to the ease of use and affordability provided by this software.

Which virtual assistant segment is presently dominating the Market?

The Alexa segment has emerged as one of the most dominant segments of this business vertical. This is ascribed to the high efficacy of these speakers and the increasing per capita income of the masses.

Which is the leading application segment in this industry sphere?

The smart home segment is poised to account for a substantial revenue share over 2022-2028. This is attributable to the increasing trends of smart homes, rising residential security concerns, and growing digital literacy of the masses.

Major Developments

In September 2022, Amazon announced the launch of the next-gen smart speakers named Echo Auto and Echo Dot. These devices are equipped with the ability to enable consumers integrate voice assistant Alexa into various connected devices across their homes or cars.

On Special Requirement Smart Speaker Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Purchase Copy of Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=349

Related Reports:

Microencapsulated Pesticides Market is valued at USD 461.61 Million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 889.87 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.83% over the forecast period.

in 2021 and expected to reach by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.83% over the forecast period. Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Market is valued at USD 1152.2 Million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 2601.3 Million by 2028 with the CAGR of 8.43% over the forecast period.

in 2022 and expected to reach by 2028 with the CAGR of 8.43% over the forecast period. Aquatic Herbicides Market is valued at USD 647.49 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1008.18 by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.53% over the forecast period.

in 2021 and is expected to reach by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.53% over the forecast period. Silage Additive Market is valued at USD 3.14 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 4.34 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.73% over the forecast period.

in 2021 and expected to reach by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.73% over the forecast period. Global Agricultural Fumigants Market is valued at USD 3781.3 Million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 5334.5 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.04% over the forecast period.

in 2021 and expected to reach by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.04% over the forecast period. The Commercial Seaweeds Market is valued at USD 17.16 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 30.76 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period.

in 2021 and is expected to reach by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. Global Water-Soluble Fertilizer Market is valued at USD 16.95 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 26.70 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trial here at https://brandessenceresearch.com/

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence Market Research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations, and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Follow Us: LinkedIn Blog: Smart Home Security Companies

Contact:

Mr. Vishal Sawant

Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com

Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +917447409162





Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited