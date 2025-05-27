Smart Railways Market worth $54.31 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Railways Market is estimated to be USD 36.49 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 54.31 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.3% during 2025–2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025–2030 Forecast units Value (USD) Billion Segments covered By Offering and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered The major players in the Smart Railways Market are Alstom (France), Cisco (US), Wabtec (US), ABB (Switzerland), IBM (US), Hitachi (Japan), Huawei (China), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell (US), Thales (France), Advantech (Taiwan), Fujitsu (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Moxa (Taiwan), EKE-Electronics (Finland), Televic (Belgium), Uptake (US), Eurotech (Italy), Tego (US), KONUX (Germany), Aitek S.p.A. (Italy), Assetic (Australia), Machines With Vision (UK), Delphisonic (US), Passio Technologies (US), CloudMoyo (US), Conduent (US), RailTel (India), and Chemito (India).

State assistance and the modernization of infrastructure are crucial factors driving the Smart Railways Market. National and regional governments in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East are launching programs aimed at transforming railway infrastructure to meet sustainability, safety, and capacity goals. Notable examples of these efforts include the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS), India's National Rail Plan, and China's high-speed rail development initiatives. These programs encourage the use of digital signaling, automatic train control, and the integration of communication systems. The large-scale deployment of smart technologies like connected platforms, CCTV surveillance with AI, digital twins, and energy-efficient propulsion systems is being supported by public funding and public-private partnerships (PPPs). Governments are also creating a regulatory framework that promotes data interoperability, cybersecurity, and the use of renewable energy sources. With the growing issues of sustainability and urbanization and with more scrutiny on transportation emissions, smart railways are developing as a critical pillar of future-ready mobility ecosystems with strong policy support.

Smart ticketing system solutions to witness fastest growth rate during forecast period

Smart ticketing is an advanced system that encompasses integrated ticketing, onboard ticketing, online ticketing, mobile app ticketing, and a smart card system. It reduces reliance on cash and other payment methods, facilitating smoother transitions and improving journey times. Smart ticketing will contribute to enhancing the overall quality of railway transport services, as well as their image and accessibility, ultimately encouraging greater use of railway transport. The implementation of smart ticketing systems at railway and metro stations is expected to enhance the efficiency of rail networks and reduce operating costs. Utilizing smart card technology for ticketing will increase accessibility and encourage demand for urban travel options. Additionally, the adoption of NFC-based technology solutions and the use of wearable devices for fare payments are becoming increasingly common.

Video surveillance and analytics solutions segment to register highest growth rate during forecast period.

Video surveillance and analytics solutions are used to monitor rail assets and activities. They play a vital role in the security and safety of railway assets by collecting video data from various electronic equipment, including closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and IP network cameras. These cameras are often connected to a recording device or an IP network for continuous monitoring of the area under surveillance. Video surveillance and analytics solutions enable rail organizations to draw meaningful conclusions from video surveillance footage. These solutions can be incorporated with other security and IT systems to utilize and manage the data obtained from video footage. Rail organizations no longer need to rely on human operators to analyze real-time visual data due to the adoption of video surveillance and analytics solutions. The growing need to analyze the huge amount of visual data from security and safety perspectives has spurred the adoption of video surveillance and analytics solutions in the Smart Railways Market.

Asia Pacific to register fastest growth rate during forecast period

In the Asia Pacific region, the Smart Railways Market is projected to experience significant growth due to the area's proactive adoption of technological advancements and substantial capital investments, particularly in its emerging economies. Australia, Singapore, China, South Korea, Hong Kong, and India are some of the key nations taking giant steps toward achieving digital transformation in their railway areas. This includes the large-scale adoption of smart ticketing systems, passenger information systems that can be accessed through mobile programs, and advanced signaling and communication systems. There has been a notable rise in the deployment of AI-based solutions aimed at optimizing train schedules and enhancing operational efficiency within the largest railway networks in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, the high adoption rates of advanced technologies, combined with the growing demand for efficient freight transportation and supportive government incentives for economic development, position the Asia Pacific region as the fastest-growing market for smart railways in the near future.

The report profiles key players, such as Alstom (France), Cisco (US), Wabtec (US), ABB (Switzerland), IBM (US), Hitachi (Japan), Huawei (China), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell (US), Thales (France), Advantech (Taiwan), Fujitsu (Japan), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Moxa (Taiwan).

