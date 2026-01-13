Small Satellite Market worth $32.13 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Small Satellite Market is projected to grow from USD 9.35 billion in 2025 to USD 32.13 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 28.0%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Small Satellite Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Small Satellite Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 9.35 billion

USD 9.35 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 32.13 billion

USD 32.13 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 28.0%

Small Satellite Market Trends & Insights:

The small satellite market is experiencing growth driven by increased demand for affordable space missions, more frequent launches, and expanded use in communications, Earth observation, and defense applications.

By Frequency, the L-band segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By System, Satellite bus is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

By Application, the communication segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

By Region, North America accounted for a 42.2% market share in 2025.

The small satellite market is growing because of the expansion of LEO constellations for broadband and Earth observation. Increased government use of small satellites for ISR, PNT, and tactical communications is creating steady institutional demand. Additionally, falling manufacturing and launch costs are enabling shorter replacement cycles and more frequent satellite launches. The rising need for high-revisit data in downstream applications is further boosting the adoption of large, scalable small satellite constellations.

Ku-band is expected to be the largest frequency segment during the forecast period.

Ku-band is the largest segment in the small satellite market, mainly because it is widely used for satellite communication by both commercial and government users. It offers a good balance of bandwidth coverage and terminal size, making it useful for broadband connectivity in maritime, aviation, and enterprise services. Many LEO and GEO constellations use Ku-band payloads, leading to high satellite volumes and steady demand. Additionally, the ground infrastructure for Ku-band is already well developed, and global regulations support its use, helping it maintain a dominant position in the small satellite market.

Commercial is expected to be the fastest-growing customer segment during the forecast period.

Commercial is the fastest-growing segment in the small satellite market because more companies are using satellites for data and revenue-generating services. Commercial satellite operators, telecom firms, and service providers are deploying small satellite constellations to provide broadband connectivity, high-resolution Earth imagery, and continuous monitoring. Lower satellite and launch costs have reduced entry barriers, allowing private companies to quickly scale their constellations. Additionally, increasing demand from sectors such as energy, media, and research for real-time and high-frequency data is boosting commercial investment in small satellite systems.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the small satellite industry as more investment flows into satellite technology and space programs across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Small satellites are now widely used for Earth observation, climate monitoring, agriculture planning, and border surveillance, supporting both government and commercial needs. There is also increasing demand for communication services like digital TV and direct-to-home broadcasting, which is driving more small satellite launches. Strong policy support and consistent launch activity across the region are helping the market grow rapidly.

SpaceX (US), Airbus Defence and Space (France), MDA Space (Canada), China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (China), and Thales Alenia Space (France) are the key players in the small satellite companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the world.

