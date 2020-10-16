SKF to publish nine-months results on 27 October

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its nine-months results for 2020 on 27 October 2020 at approximately 13:00 (CET).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a Webcast, which will be held in English, at 14:00 (CET). Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions through a chat function.

To join the Webcast, which will be held as a Microsoft Teams live event, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the following link: https://bit.ly/353iirx. The link to the Webcast will also be available at https://investors.skf.com.

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Media: To book interviews with Alrik Danielson and Niclas Rosenlew after the Webcast, please contact Theo Kjellberg on theo.kjellberg@skf.com or +46-725-77-65-76.

SKF Capital Markets Day 2020 on 4 November at 13:00

As previously announced, SKF Capital Markets Day 2020 will be arranged as a digital event on 4 November. The online conference will start at 13:00 (CET) and include speakers as Alrik Danielson, President and CEO, Niclas Rosenlew, CFO and Senior Vice President, Victoria van Camp, CTO and President, Innovation and Business Development, and Kent Viitanen, President, Bearing Operations.

A complete agenda, information regarding registration and other information regarding the online conference will be announced within the coming weeks.

