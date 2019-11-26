SKF Consolidates Slewing Bearing Footprint, Closes Factory in Kalos, Mexico
26 Nov, 2019, 13:16 GMT
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF's slewing bearing manufacturing footprint in North America is being consolidated. As a result, the Group's factory in Kalos, Mexico, will be closed during the fourth quarter of 2019. Customers will continue to be served from the Group's other slewing bearing factories in North America, including in Monterrey, Mexico.
Restructuring costs for the closure are expected to amount to around SEK 40 million, to be accounted for in the fourth quarter of 2019.
