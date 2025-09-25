Silicone Market worth $33,246.3 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Silicone Market by Type (Elastomers, Resins, Fluids, Gels), End-Use Industry (Industrial Process, Building & Construction, Personal Care & Consumer Products, Transportation, Electronics, Medical & Healthcare, Energy), & Region - Global Forecast to 2030", silicon market is expected to grow from USD 24,502.4 million in 2024 to USD 33,246.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Silicone Market"

240 - Tables

50 - Figures

296 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=709

Silicones: A category of synthetic polymers consisting of a structural unit of a silicon element and one of oxygen, with carbon and hydrogen usually involved. They feature an exclusive pairing of flexibility, heat resistance, chemical resistance, and water repellency, which makes them very versatile in industries. Silicones are made in a variety of forms such as fluids, elastomers, resins, and gels, each with a specific application in mind. They are broadly applied in personal care, automotive, electronics, construction, and healthcare industries in the form of sealants, adhesives, and lubricants, as well as coatings, medical devices, and cosmetic formulations. They are durable and perform under extreme conditions, which drives demand all over the globe.

By type, elastomers segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The elastomers segment of silicone market is projected to report the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as more industries have rising demand in high-performance applications. Silicone elastomers are highly rated because of their superior elasticity, thermal stability, chemical resistance, and biocompatibility, and, therefore, find applications in a variety of end-use sectors. Silicone elastomers are commonly applied in the automotive industry (mostly in gaskets, seals, and parts used to damp vibrations), especially in electric vehicles that necessitate materials that last long, are light in weight, and can resist extreme temperatures. Medical-grade silicone elastomers have applications in healthcare and medical applications in tubing, implant and rapid catheters, and wearable products because they are biocompatible, flexible, and cannot be easily sterilized. Silicone elastomers come in handy in the consumer and personal care segment used in applications in the form of moldable hair and skin care products, soft to touch paint, and flexible applicators. The use of the silicone elastomer-based sealants and adhesives on structural joints, insulation, and protective coatings also continues to grow in the construction industry. The elastomers segment is growing at the fastest rate in the global silicone market owing to the versatility in their usage in particular applications, their reliability in harsher industrial settings, and the emerging applications that are finding their way into the sectors using these elastomers.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=709

By end-use industry, the medical & healthcare segment to record highest CAGR during forecast period

With the increased demand for high-performance biocompatible materials in healthcare applications, the medical & healthcare segment of the silicone market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Silicone has its own special qualities, it is flexible, chemically resistant, thermally stable, non-toxic, and lastly, it is biocompatible, which makes it ideal in medical devices and equipment. It is widely applied in medical tubing, catheters, seals, implants, drug delivery systems, wound care products, and wearable health technology. The rising number of chronic diseases and a growing geriatric population, coupled with rising focus on minimally invasive procedures is fueling demand in silicone-based medical solutions. The initiative to develop healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets and increasing investments in medical technology serve as other stimuli to growth. Medical-grade silicones have regulatory approvals that increase their value and acceptance and their ability to survive sterilization, and extreme conditions support these products. The development of innovations in customized and patient-specific devices, such as flexible implants and soft-touch prosthetics, is generating new opportunities for using silicone. On the whole, technological developments and high in-demand healthcare coupled with the higher performance of silicone places the medical & healthcare segment in the lead in terms of the highest growth rate in the global silicone market over the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific to exhibit highest CAGR during forecast period

The Asia Pacific region will experience the highest CAGR in the silicone market, owing to the recent rates of industrialization, adoption rates of all forms of technologies, and increasing consumer commodities in various sectors. Emerging countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea have increasing growth rates due to the automotive, electronics, personal care, construction, and healthcare sectors. In the automotive industry, the increasing volume of electric and hybrid cars and hybrids is promoting the purchases of silicone-based sealants, gaskets, and insulates. The electronics industry is rapidly utilizing silicones in the form of thermal management, protective coating, and insulation in high-performance devices. Increasing disposable incomes and a change in consumer preference is driving the demand for silicone-based personal care and cosmetic products. Furthermore, mega-infrastructural initiatives and urbanization are fueling the demand for silicone sealants, adhesives, and coatings in buildings. The major advantage is the presence of major manufacturers of silicone. These drivers place Asia Pacific as the most rapidly growing region, and thus high adoption channels in different end-use industries and applications that ensure strong market growth during the forecast period.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=709

Key Players

The silicone market comprises major players including Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Elkem ASA (Norway), DOW (US), Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. (US), Gelest Inc. (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Innospec Inc. (US), Specialty Silicone Products, Inc. (US), and Hesheng Silicon Industry Co., Ltd. (China). Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are the major strategies these key players adopt to enhance their positions in the silicone market.

Get access to the latest updates on Silicone Companies and Silicone Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Coatings/Adhesives/Sealants & Elastomers Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Silicone Elastomers Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Metal Stamping Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Flow Chemistry Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg