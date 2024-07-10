SHEIN X LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH LUXURY FASHION BRAND MONSE INVOLVING MENTORSHIP OF INDEPENDENT DESIGNERS

SHEIN X MONSE Champions Women's Empowerment and The Power of Fashion as a Tool for Positive Change Through Partnership with Dress for Success Greater New York City

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN X, the program under the global fashion and lifestyle online retailer SHEIN to support independent artists and designers, announces its newest collaboration with luxury fashion label MONSE. Introduced last evening at an intimate gathering in NYC, attendees had the chance to preview the SHEIN X MONSE Collection created by designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia. Through this partnership, Kim and Garcia have mentored five independent fashion designers, who are long-term collaborators with SHEIN X, to co-design and release the collection. The collaboration will also support Dress for Success Greater New York City, which is dedicated to empowering women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, development tools, and professional attire to help them thrive in work and in life.

Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia of MONSE attend the launch event of SHEIN X MONSE Credit: BFA

Founded in 2015 by Kim and Garcia, who also serve as co-creative directors at Oscar de la Renta, MONSE is known for its innovative approach to fashion that shines through the collection in the deconstructed tailoring and asymmetry for edgy looks that easily go from day to night. Working together, the SHEIN X and MONSE teams have created pieces that fuse SHEIN's on-trend aesthetic with MONSE's iconic design ethos, adding a designer touch to all-day, everyday styles. This collection also includes styles from five independent designers created under the guidance of Kim and Garcia: Oxana Goralczyk (FRA), Jade Breyon (USA), Mathilde Lhomme (FRA), Aliya Brown (USA), and KL Allen (USA). Kim and Garcia handpicked and mentored the designers based on their submitted design proposals and passion for their craft. Together with these designers, Kim and Garcia created a wardrobe that delivers runway-level design and quality to SHEIN shoppers - without the luxury price tag.

"At MONSE, we are passionate about inclusivity in fashion, which is why we partnered with SHEIN X on a collection that offers an accessible price point for all," said Laura Kim, co-creative director at MONSE. "As a supporter of Dress for Success' mission, this project has been extra rewarding because it not only celebrates creativity and diversity in fashion, but also supports a cause that is close to my heart. MONSE's collections focus on deconstructing menswear for women. We want to empower them through our designs, so they feel powerful to take on anything. We are proud to be part of a collaboration that uplifts women and emerging designers alike."

As part of the collaboration, SHEIN also made a donation to Dress for Success Greater New York City.

The funds will support the expansion of Dress for Success Greater New York City's operations, which in turn will be used to support programs and services to help women thrive in work and in life, such as its in-person styling sessions that serve as a valuable investment for women seeking to enhance their professional image, boost their confidence, and optimize their wardrobe for career success.

"We are excited to be working with SHEIN X and MONSE on this unique collaboration that allows Dress for Success Greater New York City to continue supporting women by providing them with the tools they need to thrive in the workforce," said Jennifer Wuerz, Interim Director at Dress for Success Greater New York City. "This collection not only exemplifies the fusion of high fashion and accessibility but also underscores a shared commitment to empowering women."

The SHEIN X MONSE collection includes styles in a wide variety of sizes and pieces, including dresses, jackets, blouses, pants, and accessories. All collection items are available now and priced between $1.70 and $64.39. SHEIN X is calling on individuals to share their looks on social media using the hashtags #SHEINXMONSE and #SHEINXCollabs. To shop the SHEIN X MONSE collection, visit https://us.shein.com/campaigns/sheinxmonse.

About SHEIN X

SHEIN X is a program under SHEIN––the global fashion and lifestyle online retailer––that collaborates with independent designers to launch exclusive collections. Each release showcases the originality of talented creators worldwide and marries the essence of upscale fashion with affordability, giving a designer touch to all styles. To learn about SHEIN X, visit https://us.shein.com/campaigns/sheinxcollabs.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle online retailer offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com .

About MONSE

Launched by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia in 2015, MONSE has emerged as the epitome of luxury ready-to-wear for the bold and discerning woman. It blends the sophistication of menswear tailoring with daring creativity. From asymmetrical hems to inventive cuts, deconstructed silhouettes and whimsical patterns, MONSE's style redefines luxury for the bold, discerning and confident professional woman for whom fashion is synonymous with self-expression. MONSE designs have graced the red carpets of exclusive fashion events— from the glitz of the Oscars to the opulence of the Met Gala and from talk shows to parties, premieres and more.

About Dress for Success Greater New York City

Dress for Success Greater New York City is dedicated to empowering women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, development tools, and professional attire to help them thrive in work and in life. Serving over 1,200 women annually across New York City's five boroughs, Dress for Success Greater New York City is committed to creating a world where women do not live in poverty, are treated with dignity and respect, and are strengthening their families and shaping their communities.

