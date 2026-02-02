SHEIN Middle East Shines Spotlight on Diverse Partnership Models for Brand Growth and Acceleration

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN®, a leading online fashion and lifestyle retailer, hosted an offline event in City Centre Mirdif, Dubai, as part of the company's "SHEIN Beauty Glow Up" campaign in the region. Running from January 29 to February 3, 2026, the event focuses on beauty and cosmetics brands from SHEIN's current partners in the region, such as luxury goods retailer and distributor, Chalhoub Group, cosmetics heavyweight, Maybelline, fashion and retail conglomerate, Apparel Group, as well as beauty product distributors, WESAM Beauty and Multiplex International who came together with SHEIN to showcase exciting products across their brand portfolios - Maybelline, Flormar, Essence, REVOLUTION, Inglot, Catrice, wet n wild amongst others.

SHEIN and partners at the event site

At the event, SHEIN spokespeople detailed the diverse cooperation models available on the platform, highlighting how SHEIN supports growth and development of local brands and businesses.

Partnership Options for Accelerated Growth

Various partnership models are available with SHEIN and are all designed to offer flexibility to our partners based on their business needs, providing services to drive visibility and sales in addition to access to SHEIN's renowned digital sales platform.

Retail Model: In this model, SHEIN purchases directly from partners and retails them on the platform, enabling brands to form part of one-stop shop transactions. At the same time, brands benefit from increased visibility amongst SHEIN's vast customer base, driving brand recognition and additional conversions.

Marketplace Model: SHEIN partners could also establish direct-to-consumer (DTC) stores on SHEIN's platform, and take advantage of benefits such as free store setup, marketing support, dedicated customer service, as well as logistics support, helping brands and businesses reduce operational investments while expanding their sales channels to include SHEIN's high-quality customer base.

Mohammad Dwaikat, Country General Manager of SHEIN Middle East said, "SHEIN is committed to empowering local businesses across the region. With these flexible models, we hope more local partners will come on board to SHEIN, increasing their exposure and expanding the breadth of their sales. This also benefits SHEIN's customers in the region, expanding the product categories on offer, as well as increasing product variety. Maybelline, for example, has been onboard with SHEIN since April 2025, and has since established a strong partnership with us in UAE and KSA, leveraging SHEIN's unique appeal to a young, style-conscious customer base."

"Our partnership with SHEIN aligns perfectly with our vision to expand our digital footprint, strengthen our e-commerce presence, and ensure our brands are available for customers wherever they want to shop. SHEIN's advanced logistics and local infrastructure in the GCC, also means localized fulfillment and faster delivery times for customers," said Mohamad Dannaoui, Senior Manager and E-Tailer at Chalhoub Group. "By combining our deep expertise in the beauty industry with SHEIN's powerful regional reach and digital ecosystem, we are setting the stage for a new chapter of growth, accessibility, and enhanced consumer experience."

SHEIN has been actively partnering with businesses in the region since 2025 and has helped bridge the connection with SHEIN customers for a growing number of brands and business across product categories in addition to beauty and cosmetics, empowering growth and accelerating development to help them achieve their business goals.

