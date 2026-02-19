SHEIN Advances Supplier Capability Through Ongoing Investment and Community Support

SINGAPORE, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN continues to strengthen the foundations of its supplier ecosystem through the Supplier Community Empowerment Program (SCEP), a multi-year initiative launched in 2023 to support manufacturing capability development, improve working environments, and extend support to workers and their families across SHEIN's supplier network.

Since the launch of the SCEP, SHEIN has deployed more than US$42 million as of the end of 2025, supporting supplier facility upgrades, the development of innovative manufacturing solutions, and community services designed to address the needs of workers and their families. The SCEP is anchored on SHEIN's belief in combining enforcement with empowerment; SHEIN has created a framework where suppliers are not only held accountable for compliance but also provided with solutions and tools to improve capabilities aimed at supporting their workers and production needs.

Upgrading and Modernising Manufacturing Facilities

Through the programme, more than 200 supplier factories have undergone renovation and modernisation, collectively spanning approximately 518,000 square metres, directly benefiting approximately 33,600 workers across SHEIN's supplier network. Upgraded sites are designed in accordance with SHEIN's design template for model factory standards, incorporating optimised layouts, streamlined material flows and configurable production spaces.

Advancing Manufacturing Innovation and Technical Capabilities

One of the pillars of the SCEP programme is the provision of services and support from the Centre of Innovation for Garment Manufacturing (CIGM), which serves as SHEIN's dedicated research, development and training hub for modern garment manufacturing. The 58,450-square-metre facility focuses on developing new tools, lean production applications, and technology-enabled systems that can be adopted across supplier sites.

In 2025, the CIGM conducted around 300 vocational and technical training and certification sessions, reaching more than 13,000 participants. These programmes covered operational processes, quality management and innovative garment manufacturing technologies, with a mix of training-only, combined training-and-certification, and certification-focused courses.

Complementing these efforts, the CIGM team developed 10 new production tools to streamline sewing processes and improve the handling of specialised garment types, including the Beaded Embroidery Seam Presser Foot, which gently moves beads aside allowing the sewing needle to move seamlessly between the beads, thereby making production more efficient and reducing damage to the garment during the manufacturing process. This brings the total number of tools introduced to date to more than 180. Together, these initiatives help suppliers improve efficiency while enabling workers to apply new innovative tools and improved technical skills in daily operations.

Supporting Supply Chain Communities and Worker Wellbeing

SHEIN recognises that supplier partnerships extend beyond the production floor, and that supporting suppliers' workers holistically contributes to stronger, more resilient supply chains. SCEP therefore offers solutions to suppliers that address the family needs of their workers, and their wellbeing and community stability, through two worker-centred programmes: the Spotlight programme and childcare facilities.

Financial Assistance Through the Spotlight Programme

Introduced in 2021, the Spotlight programme provides means-tested financial support to suppliers' workers experiencing temporary hardship, helping cover essential costs including school fees and medical treatments. In 2025, more than 37,000 workers were able to access the scheme through a QR-enabled digital application process. Workers simply need to scan a QR code, which are placed at prominent locations around the participating factories and submit their application via their mobile phones. By the end of the year, the Spotlight programme had disbursed over US$800,000 in grants, providing aid to 816 families.

Childcare Services for Working Families of SHEIN Suppliers

To better provide for the needs of working parents across supplier communities, SHEIN has committed to building on-site childcare centres for its suppliers. Childcare services are offered at no charge to workers at supplier factories and offer safe learning spaces situated near factories, enabling parents to stay close to their children during the workday.

As of the end of 2025, a total of 30 centres were in operation, collectively serving more than 1,000 children. The programme supports child development while helping families manage the time and cost demands of childcare.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904448/SCEP_2025.jpg