Shayne Ward Set To Release His New Single On 4 June 2021

2021 also marks the 15th anniversary of Shayne's multi-platinum self titled album which featured the #1 platinum selling hit single "That's My Goal" as well as the hits "No Promises" reaching #2 in the UK and "Stand By Me". The album debuted at #1 on both the UK and Irish charts going 4x Platinum in Ireland and Platinum in the UK.

About Shayne Ward

Known for his award winning role as Aidan Connor on Coronation Street from 2015 to 2018. Shayne rose to fame as the winner of the second series of The X Factor and went on to sell over 3 million records worldwide, had 15 global platinum albums and was number one in nine countries. Shayne has had great success on the theatre stage in the production of "Rock of Ages" as Stacee Jaxx in London's West End as well as the touring productions of "The War of the Worlds" and "Band of Gold". Shayne also starred in the Tom Paton directed feature film "The Ascent".

