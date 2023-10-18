H.E. Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi , Major General Saif Mohammad Al-Shamsi and Mohamed Bin Taliah visited the pavilion.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On its third day participating at GITEX Global 2023, the Sharjah Government Pavilion in the Arena Hall at the Dubai World Trade Centre continues to draw senior government officials, distinguished personalities, and enthusiastic members of the public, welcoming H.E. Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler's Office, H.E. Major General Saif Mohammad Al-Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, H.E. Mohamed Bin Taliah the Chief of Government Services of the UAE Government, H.E. Khaled Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Department of Housing, H.E. Hamad Juma Al Shamsi, Head of the Department of Town Planning and Survey, H.E. Omar Khalfan Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Sharjah Human Resources Department, H.E. Dr. Sulaiman Abdullah Al Zaabi, Head of the Sharjah Municipalities Department, H.E. Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazin, Head of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority, H.E. Dr. Sherzad Abdul Rahman Taher, Secretary General of the Holy Quran Academy, H.E. Issa Yousef, Director General of Sharjah Archeology Authority, and H.E. Ibrahim Al-Hosani, Director of the Department of Housing.

Sharjah Government Pavilion Explores Web 3.0 and metaverse technologies during third day of GITEX Global 2023

Web 3.0, Metaverse, and Blockchain

As part of its participation, the pavilion witnessed the launch of the Department of Town Planning and Survey's groundbreaking project, 'Digital Transformation Using Web 3.0 Technology,' which utilises metaverse technology to educate citizens about the various virtual world services, including the land exchange service. This innovative service empowers citizens to list their lands, receive offers, and seamlessly complete all exchange transactions. Moreover, department employees can now conduct meetings and training sessions within virtual meetings and training rooms located within the same metaverse building. In addition to this, the department will soon incorporate blockchain technology into its web platform, harnessing the smart contracts feature.

Cultural Heritage in the Virtual World

In line with Sharjah's ongoing commitment to provide educational and cultural content and promote awareness of cultural diversity on a local and global scale, the Sharjah Archaeology Authority introduced 'Archaeology in the Metaverse,' a pioneering regional initiative among cultural heritage institutions developed through the collaborative efforts of the 'Archaeology Centre' and the 'Jabal Khatam Milaha Archaeological Trail.' It offers a virtual representation of Sharjah's most significant archaeological treasures, many of which are included on UNESCO's preliminary list of World Heritage sites.

This innovative platform grants a global audience the opportunity to virtually explore the emirate's archaeological sites, fostering interaction and dialogue with these historical landmarks while also allowing for physical visits. The project's significance lies in its focus on showcasing the emirate's role in human civilization and cultural diversity, achieved through the integration of cutting-edge technologies. The Sharjah Archaeology Authority firmly believes that human cultural heritage serves as a bridge of communication connecting diverse cultures and peoples worldwide.

Sakani

The presence of the metaverse in the Sharjah Government Pavilion gained additional momentum with the introduction of the 'Sakani' initiative developed by the Sharjah Housing Programme. This groundbreaking programme leverages cutting-edge virtual reality technologies to offer an immersive platform for Sharjah residents to explore and visualise approved designs within the Sharjah Housing Programme.

Within this interactive virtual space, users can access a virtual reception hall to review the latest designs, select options that best suit their preferences and requirements, and seamlessly proceed with contractual procedures. Furthermore, the platform facilitates direct interaction with virtual reception service personnel, ensuring a streamlined and efficient user experience.

In line with its commitment to fostering collaboration and synergy among all government entities, the Department of Housing in Sharjah has recently forged a partnership agreement with Al Etihad Credit Bureau, in the presence of H.E. Khaled Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Department of Housing, Ebrahim Ahmed Al Zaabi. Chief Business Development Officer at Al Etihad Credit Bureau, and Ibrahim Al-Hosani, Director of the Department of Housing.

Workshops

Four engaging workshops were hosted on the third day:

The first workshop, 'ChatGPT and the Future of Cyber Crimes,' took an educational approach. Nada Al Suwaidi , a cybersecurity technician at the Criminal and Investigation Department of Sharjah Police, delved into the future of cybercrime. Her focus was on the modern technologies and tactics employed by internet hackers and the repercussions on the digital realm and the wider community. The second workshop, 'Using Generative AI for Your Daily Tasks,' was led by Khalifa AlJaziri AlShehhi, group managing director at Smart IoT. He explored the practical applications of artificial intelligence and how it can be harnessed for day-to-day activities. The third workshop, helmed by Dr Marwan Al Zarouni , CEO of the Dubai Blockchain Center, highlighted the potential for enhancing data analysis processes and bolstering reliability within the decentralised finance sector. The Sharjah Government rounded off the day's activities with a workshop titled 'OPSEC When Traveling,' presented by Dr Grigorios Fragkos , head of the Sharjah Cyber Security Centre.

