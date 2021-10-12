Shandong's Rushan Leveraging Its 10 Billion-Dollar Oyster Industry

In recent years, Rushan has seized the opportunity of China's rural revitalization strategy, focusing on the effective use of its marine resources, according to the People's Government of Rushan. Rushan has a long history and a solid foundation in the oyster industry. At the county level, its oyster production and cultivation area ranks first in China, and is one of the main oyster producing areas in the country. Known as the home of oysters in China, Rushan is in the process of establishing a National Demonstration Zone for the Protection of Geographical Indication Products.

Thanks to its high-quality seawater, Rushan produces oysters that are among the best in China. The physical and chemical properties of the water in Rushan's aquaculture areas meet China's first-class water quality standards for agricultural use. This provides a uniquely favorable environment for oyster production, thereby contributing to the superior quality of Rushan oysters. These oysters are known for their considerable size, juicy tender meat and delicious taste, and they are rich in protein, taurine, glycogen and trace elements.

Rushan has engaged the services of oyster industry experts from home and abroad to build R&D platforms for oyster breeding, cultivation, processing and purification, and to promote the high-quality development of its oyster industry. Rushan has a variety of cultured oyster species, including Pacific varieties, such as Haida No. 1, Haida No. 2, Haida No. 3 and Haili (Oyster) No. 1, as well as the Triploid species. It has formed a whole industry chain that integrates breeding, cultivation, processing, marketing, and cultural tourism. The industry's output value is close to 10 billion yuan.

Image Attachments Links:

Caption: Aquafarm in Rushan

Caption: Oyster processing facility

Caption: Oysters being hoisted from the water and brought ashore

Caption: Rushan's demonstration zone for the integrated development of the oyster industry

SOURCE The People's Government of Rushan