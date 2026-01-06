Services NDT and Inspection Market worth $17.31 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the services NDT and inspection market is expected to grow from USD 11.41 billion in 2025 to USD 17.31 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2030.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Services NDT and Inspection Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Services NDT and Inspection Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2021–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 11.41 billion

USD 11.41 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 17.31 billion

USD 17.31 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 8.7%.

Services NDT and Inspection Market Trends & Insights:

Key trends in the services NDT and inspection market include the rapid shift toward digital and automated inspection methods such as PAUT, TOFD, drones, and robotics to improve accuracy and safety. Service providers are increasingly adopting AI-driven analytics and centralized digital reporting platforms to enhance defect interpretation and streamline their decision-making processes. Remote inspection and continuous monitoring models are gaining traction as industries move toward predictive maintenance. Additionally, customers are demanding integrated integrity management services, reshaping the market toward long-term, data-centric service partnerships.

By service, the inspection services segment is expected to lead the market with a share of 70.7% in 2025.

By vertical, the aerospace segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to dominate the market with a share of 34.5% in 2024.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=180805626

The services NDT and inspection market is driven by a rising emphasis on asset integrity, regulatory compliance, and operational safety across critical industries, including energy, transportation, manufacturing, and infrastructure. Aging assets and increasing failure risks are prompting operators to adopt frequent, specialized inspection interventions and long-term service contracts. The shift toward predictive and condition-based maintenance further enhances demand, as organizations prioritize continuous monitoring, early fault detection, and data-driven maintenance planning. In addition, the growing complexity of materials, such as composites, advanced alloys, and additive-manufactured components, is increasing the need for advanced inspection expertise delivered by service providers.

The growing adoption of digital inspection solutions such as automated ultrasonic inspection, digital radiography, drones, robotics, and AI-driven analysis is creating significant opportunities. Service firms are increasingly incorporating the provision of integrated digital solutions for advanced analysis and timely reporting. The concept of remote inspection and continuous monitoring is gaining popularity with the adoption of predictive maintenance approaches by industries.

"Inspection services segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2025."

Inspection services are expected to lead the market in 2025 because they form the core operational requirement for asset owners seeking compliance, safety assurance, and uninterrupted production. Most industries rely on recurring inspection cycles, shutdown-based assessments, and routine surveillance activities that cannot be replaced by equipment alone. As inspection programs increasingly adopt advanced modalities, such as phased array ultrasonic testing (PAUT), time-of-flight diffraction (TOFD), and high-resolution digital imaging, the service intensity and value delivered by inspection providers continue to rise. This reinforces inspection services as the highest-revenue-contributing segment within the services market.

"Aerospace segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030."

The aerospace sector is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to stringent quality and safety regulations, increasing use of composites, and more complex geometries that require high-precision NDT services. Aircraft manufacturing, engine assembly, and MRO operations all demand frequent and sophisticated inspection interventions, including CT scanning, advanced ultrasonic testing, and digital radiographic evaluation. Fleet expansion, rising air travel demand, and accelerated maintenance schedules further elevate inspection intensity. These factors collectively position aerospace as the most rapidly expanding end-user segment in the services NDT and inspection market.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=180805626

"North America is expected to lead the market in 2025."

North America is expected to lead the services NDT and inspection market in 2025, driven by its mature industrial base, stringent regulatory frameworks, and strong emphasis on asset integrity across key sectors such as oil & gas, aerospace, power generation, and transportation. The region hosts a high concentration of aging infrastructure, including pipelines, refineries, aircraft fleets, and utility assets, which drives recurring demand for advanced inspection services and predictive maintenance programs. Additionally, North America service providers are early adopters of digital inspection technologies, robotics, automated ultrasonic systems, and data analytics platforms, further strengthening market leadership. Robust investment in aerospace manufacturing and renewable energy infrastructure continues to reinforce the region's dominant position in the services landscape.

The report profiles key players in services NDT and inspection companies include SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA (SGS SA) (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Baker Hughes Company (US), Applus+ (Spain), and Intertek Group plc (UK).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=180805626

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Technology (Machine learning, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, NLP, Localization & Mapping/SLAM, Motion Planning & Control) and Robot Type - Global Forecast to 2030

Video Surveillance Market by Offering (Cameras, Monitors, Storage Devices, Accessories), Software (VMS, VAS), Camera (PTZ, Dome, Box & Bullet, Panoramic, Bodyworn, Fisheye), Storage (DVR, NVR, HVR, IP Storage, Direct), System - Global Forecast to 2031

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/services-ndt-inspection-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ndt-and-inspection.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg