SERD Therapeutics Market worth $ 5.75 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global SERD Therapeutics Market (Products (Faslodex, RAD1901, GDC-9545, AZD9833, SAR439859, and Other Generics), Therapy (First-Line Treatment, Second-Line Treatment))– Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Forecast 2020-2030"

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global SERD therapeutics market size valued at US$ 1.33 billion, and it is expected to reach US$ 5.75 billion in 2030, recording a promising CAGR of 17.9% during the period of 2020-2030.

Selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) is a type of drug which downregulates the estrogen receptor. SERD and full receptor antagonist are essential treatment options for HR-positive breast cancer. Tamoxifen, a particular estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) with receptor agonist and antagonist action, and aromatase inhibitors, which prevent estrogen production, but cause acquired resistance, are examples of endocrine medicines. Fulvestrant, the only SERD currently licensed, has weak drug-like characteristics. The development of oral SERDs with optimal target occupancy and potency and enhanced clinical performance has been a primary emphasis for improving disease management. The increasing investments by key players in the development of promising breast cancer therapies are anticipated to fuel the SERD therapeutics market growth over the forecast period.

Major driving factors in the SERD therapeutics market are the increasing need for SERD therapies, the high prevalence of breast cancer, rising number of clinical trials. Furthermore, the fast adoption of advanced medical technologies, population growth, and a growing number of health-conscious people will enhance the growth of the SERD therapeutics market. However, the high price of devices, complex procedures, and resistance to endocrine therapy is restraining the development of this market. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has both positively and negatively impacted the SERD therapeutics market due to the lockdown situations.

At the regional level, the North American region is the major revenue holder of this market due to rising awareness about SERD therapies, increasing government investments in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of various cancer diseases, and the rising prevalence of breast cancer. On the other hand, the Europe region will also dominate the market during the forecast period due to the advancements in the biopharmaceutical field, stringent regulations, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to show significant growth in the future due to the growing SERD therapeutic industries and fast adaption of new technologies.

Leading manufacturers in this field are focusing on novel SERD therapy innovations, making new partnerships, collaborations and agreements, growing awareness about SERD therapies, and increasing research investments for developing advanced technologies. These strategies will propel their growth opportunities in the market. In 2020, QLHC announced an evaluation of Sanofi's SAR439859, an oral estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), in a new I-SPY 2 study arm targeting patients with newly diagnosed hormone receptor-positive (HR+) clinical stage 2/3 invasive breast cancer. AstraZeneca moved its next-generation oral SERD AZD9833 into phase 1 in 2018. While work on AZD9496 stalled after a few early clinical trials, AstraZeneca has quickly expanded and advanced the development of AZD9833. Late last month, AstraZeneca began enrolling patients in the phase 3 clinical trial of AZD9833.

Major key Players in the SERD therapeutics market are Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, AstraZeneca, Plc., Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, HBT Labs, Inc, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, InventisBio, Novartis AG, Radius Health, Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zenopharm LLC., Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, and List of Other Prominent Players.

Recent Key Developments:

In June 2021 , Eli Lilly and Company presented new results for the exploratory use of Verzenio® (abemaciclib) in high-risk early breast cancer, as well as for its oral selective oestrogen receptor degrader (SERD) LY3484356 (ASCO). Lilly is releasing an exploratory analysis from the positive Phase 3 monarch study testing Verzenio, a CDK4/6 inhibitor, in a subset of patients with HR+, HER2-, high-risk early breast cancer (EBC) who had had neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

In Sept 2020 , InventisBio recently announced the conclusion of a $147 million series D fundraising, which included several of the world's leading biopharmaceutical and healthcare venture capital firms. InventisBio currently has three medicinal compounds in various stages of clinical development, and one new product has recently begun a worldwide phase I clinical trial. D-0502 showed remarkable anti-tumour effectiveness in phase 1 research, with superior absorption and an acceptable safety profile when compared to other oral SERDs in clinical development throughout the world. In Sept 2019 , Preliminary data from a Phase 1/2a dose-escalation trial of G1T48, an oral selective oestrogen receptor degrader (SERD), in patients with oestrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative (ER+, HER2-) breast cancer were released by G1 Therapeutics, Inc. G1T48 was well tolerated in the study and showed anti-tumour effectiveness in patients who had been substantially pre-treated. The results of this trial support the future development of G1T48 in both first line and adjuvant settings, and a first-line Phase 3 pivotal trial is expected to begin in 2020.

InventisBio recently announced the conclusion of a series D fundraising, which included several of the world's leading biopharmaceutical and healthcare venture capital firms. InventisBio currently has three medicinal compounds in various stages of clinical development, and one new product has recently begun a worldwide phase I clinical trial. D-0502 showed remarkable anti-tumour effectiveness in phase 1 research, with superior absorption and an acceptable safety profile when compared to other oral SERDs in clinical development throughout the world. In Sept 2019 , Preliminary data from a Phase 1/2a dose-escalation trial of G1T48, an oral selective oestrogen receptor degrader (SERD), in patients with oestrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative (ER+, HER2-) breast cancer were released by G1 Therapeutics, Inc. G1T48 was well tolerated in the study and showed anti-tumour effectiveness in patients who had been substantially pre-treated. The results of this trial support the future development of G1T48 in both first line and adjuvant settings, and a first-line Phase 3 pivotal trial is expected to begin in 2020.

