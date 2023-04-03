Self-Empowerment Guides Featured in LibraryBub Selection for April

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An article in Entrepreneur encourages people to read their way out of circumstances such as pandemic, recession and warfare. "While there's no easy way to get out of this funk, it never hurts to listen to the perspectives of others. By reading books focused on self-empowerment and overcoming adversity, you can feel prepared to take on whatever the world has to throw at you…" Considered a primer of self-empowerment, Sandra Cavanaugh's Spontaneous Brilliance explores creative ways to think, decide, and act with clarity and confidence, stepping into center stage. In his book An All-Consuming Desire To Succeed, John Paul Carinci brings "a fresh perspective and an unbridled enthusiasm" to the process of instructing people in self-empowerment, according to Foreword Reviews. The author maintains that each of us can succeed greatly; it is limited thinking that impedes an individual's progress to success. And we all know that reading broadens the mind!

LibraryBub, an industry first, was established in 2015. Dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Newbery laureate Jack Gantos recalls the formative experience of writing books in the library. "As a kid and young writer, I was a bit of a library rat and hung out in my school library all the time and made friends with the librarian and other kid readers. I wrote about 20 books sitting in Boston Public Library — all by hand in notebooks." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

As Time Goes By by W. Royce Adams ISBN: 979-8986488509

Mystery & Thriller

None the Wiser (Book One of the Detective Mark Turpin series) by Rachel Amphlett ISBN: 978-1913498191

Romance

Amish Snow White (Book One of the Amish Fairytale series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 978-1734610833

Amish Beauty and the Beast (Book Two of the Amish Fairytale series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 978-1734610840

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Junk Drawer at the Edge of the Universe by Steven Reed Johnson ISBN: 979-8581960813

Perilous Star (Book One of the Western Zodiac trilogy) by Alyssa Markins ISBN: 978-1735710457

Young Adult

Colors of Truth by Paula Paul ISBN: 978-1098384722

Children's

Mia and Nattie: One Great Team! by Marlene M. Bell ISBN: 978-0999539446

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

The Body Joyful: my journey from self-loathing to self-acceptance by Anne Poirier ISBN: 978-1949116816

Business

The CyberSecurity Leadership Handbook for the CISO and the CEO by Jean-Christophe Gaillard ISBN: 978-1637351864

Timing Is Almost Everything: 12 steps to executive success in software management by Roland Racko ISBN: 978-1546484882

Health, Family & Lifestyle

Too Busy To Diet: the best nutrition guide for busy people by Jacqueline King and Monica Joyce ISBN: 978-1736832301

Religion & Spirituality

Betting on Red: winning true peace, hope and happiness with one simple bet on red by Shawn Ward ISBN: 978-1098031046

The Hidden Secrets of the Master's Mind: how you can live with God's time by Apelu Poe ISBN: 979-8987380024

Science & Math

Advanced Lotto Rotation System by Joseph Z. Vlasic ISBN: 978-0648653035

Self-Help

An All-Consuming Desire To Succeed by John Paul Carinci ISBN: 978-9381860311

Lifestyle of Happiness by Sofie Bakken ISBN: 978-8195087464

Spontaneous Brilliance: unleash the power of your unique creative genius by Sandra Cavanaugh ISBN: 979-8987577899

There Is Greatness within You: quotations and principles to succeed by John Paul Carinci ISBN: 978-1665713351

Tom Lewis, author of the business manual Solid Ground, recommends LibraryBub to self-publishing authors to yield results and to save time. He explains, "I had planned on spending weeks researching and mailing a press kit to market my books to libraries across the nation, but was so pleased to find LibraryBub, who promoted my book to libraries for me!" He adds, "Within the first week, LibraryBub ensured the visibility of my book to some 2,400 librarians. They also got my book listed on a press release that was featured on CBS."

