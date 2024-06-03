Seedtag Acquires Beachfront, Integrating Direct Premium CTV Inventory and Enhanced Capabilities to Contextual Advertising Solution

Leading global contextual advertising company strengthens CTV offering amid channel growth

LONDON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedtag , the global leader in contextual advertising, announced today that the company has acquired Beachfront, the US-based sell-side ad platform built for CTV and streaming. Beachfront's advanced technology, premium inventory, and expertise in CTV advertising will be seamlessly incorporated into Seedtag's existing contextual advertising solutions, allowing clients to deliver effective, privacy-first advertising across multiple channels.

Seedtag acquires Beachfront

The announcement follows Seedtag's recent launch of Contextual TV in the US, a first-of-its-kind offering that harnesses AI-based network dynamics, rich consumer insights and bespoke creative to enable advertisers to create more effective CTV strategies and drive high-performing, privacy-compliant advertising campaigns. By integrating CTV signals such as automated content recognition (ACR) and ad exposure data with contextual data from the open web, Seedtag enables advertisers to precisely target audiences, tailor creative content, and optimise campaign performance.

Through the strategic acquisition, Seedtag and Beachfront leverage their combined expertise and resources to optimise supply paths, ensuring direct access to premium CTV inventory and delivering unparalleled value to advertisers. US CTV and video publishers working with Beachfront will benefit from enhanced access to Seedtag's scaled demand partnerships and unique, innovative contextual solutions.

"With a decade of experience maximising campaign effectiveness on the open web by leveraging contextual AI, Seedtag is now well-equipped to help US brands, agencies and publishers navigate the challenges of CTV advertising," said Jorge Poyatos, Co-CEO & Co-Founder at Seedtag. "With the acquisition of Beachfront, we will further enrich our unique Contextual TV solution by incorporating a native platform into our stack, adding additional signals to our AI, and expanding our publisher partnerships. This move aligns perfectly with our mission to create the most effective advertising technology for a privacy-first world, now also available on CTV."

The global CTV market is growing exponentially, and Seedtag's integration with Beachfront will give US advertisers a deeper understanding of audiences across multiple devices. This will empower media buyers to deliver more relevant and impactful advertising in CTV, while also enabling publishers to capitalise on the unique opportunities presented by ad-supported streaming.

"In recent years, the CTV advertising ecosystem has undergone significant growth and transformation. Beachfront has proudly served at the forefront of this industry-wide change, helping premium CTV media sellers to drive monetization and deliver exceptional viewer experiences," said Chris Maccaro, CEO at Beachfront. "As a leader in contextual advertising, Seedtag's unique solutions, global footprint, and scaled demand partnerships will help advance Beachfront's services and create value for our CTV publisher partners."

Seedtag's acquisition of Beachfront will help to accelerate Seedtag's Contextual TV offering in other markets, as the company grows its own CTV roadmap and partnerships.

About Seedtag

Seedtag is the leading Contextual Advertising Company that creates highly impactful and engaging digital ads within relevant premium content, powering targeting and returns for top publishers and the finest brands. The company's contextual AI, Liz, allows brands to engage with consumers within their universe of interest on a cookie-free basis.

Seedtag was founded in Madrid in 2014 by two ex-googlers who wanted to get the most out of editorial images. Today, it is a global company with more than 600 employees and a significant international presence, with offices in Spain, France, Italy, UK, Benelux, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, UAE, Peru, Canada, US, and India.

About Beachfront

Beachfront is the sell-side ad platform built for convergent TV and streaming. Leading Connected TV (CTV) media sellers, such as AMC, A+E, Fubo, Paramount, Philo, Spectrum Reach, TelevisaUnivision, and Xumo, use our technology to monetize their inventory and serve ads across all TV and video screens. Similarly, agencies and media buying teams work closely with us to curate and execute fully-transparent, brand-safe advertising campaigns across CTV, over-the-top (OTT), and online video platforms. Headquartered in NYC, Beachfront is a 2024 AdAge Best Place to Work and recipient of the 2023 Digiday TV and Video Award for Best Connected TV Platform. Learn more at beachfront.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428388/Seedtag.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1613054/Seedtag_Logo.jpg