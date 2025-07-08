Seedtag Appoints Brian Gleason as New Chief Executive Officer

Ad Tech trailblazer to lead the expansion of Seedtag's global Neuro-Contextual AI platform across CTV and open web.

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedtag, the global leader in neuro-contextual advertising, today announced the appointment of Brian Gleason as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1. Gleason, an accomplished growth-driven industry leader, will step into the role of Chief Executive Officer. Founders and co-CEOs Jorge Poyatos and Albert Nieto will transition to new roles as Chief Innovation Officer and Strategic Advisor, respectively.

Brian Gleason brings a distinguished track record of scaling global advertising technology businesses and driving innovation, which ideally positions him to accelerate Seedtag's next phase of significant growth. He previously played a pivotal role in building Criteo's commerce media strategy, led high-growth specialty businesses at GroupM, and drove data-driven transformation as Global CEO of [m]PLATFORM and Xaxis.

Powered by its proprietary Agentic AI, Liz, Seedtag is redefining full-funnel advertising by targeting consumers based on interest, emotion, and intent—all while maintaining a privacy-first approach. At the forefront of innovation in omni-channel advertising, Seedtag delivers advanced capabilities and outstanding results for its clients and their business ambitions. Brian's extensive experience leading large-scale, high-velocity ad tech organizations will be instrumental in delivering Seedtag's global expansion and deepening its leadership in neuro-contextual AI.

"I am incredibly excited to join Seedtag at such a pivotal time in the advertising industry," Gleason said. "This is a transformational moment with AI at the center of that evolution. Seedtag's neuro-contextual AI approach is groundbreaking, which establishes the company as a pioneer in deeply understanding audience interest, emotion, and intent across CTV and open web. I look forward to working with this talented team, continuing to accelerate our global growth, deliver unparalleled value to our clients, and continue pushing the boundaries of privacy-first advertising."

Both Jorge Poyatos and Albert Nieto will ensure a smooth leadership transition, play pivotal roles in the company, and remain on Seedtag's Board of Directors. As Chief Innovation Officer, Jorge will lead initiatives to advance Liz Agentic AI and neuro-contextual evolution, as well as representing Seedtag in the wider ecosystem. As Strategic Advisor, Albert will advise on future growth opportunities and partnerships given his extensive experience as a founder and co-CEO. Both in an executive and non-executive capacity, the co-founders remain deeply committed to Seedtag's success and ensuring that Seedtag's pioneering spirit and culture remain at its technological core.

Jorge Poyatos, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, said: "The world and our industry are in a period of profound transformation, I am convinced that my new role will allow me to maximize my contribution to Seedtag. Our progress in Agentic AI combined with the addition of Brian as CEO put us in a very unique place to define how the next decade of adtech will look."

Albert Nieto, co-founder and now Strategic Advisor, added: "Leading Seedtag as co-founder and co-CEO has been the most rewarding journey of my professional life. Building this company with Jorge and our incredible Seedtaggers has been an experience I'll always cherish and a legacy we're incredibly proud of. With Brian now leading the company, I'm confident Seedtag is ready for its next leap."

About Seedtag

Seedtag applies advanced AI to deliver privacy-first advertising at scale. As the global leader in neuro-contextual advertising, Seedtag moves beyond traditional contextual targeting methods such as keywords and categories. Instead, Seedtag understands deeper signals of interest, intent, and emotion to create custom audiences based on a brand's objectives. Seedtag's AI agent activates this intelligence into optimized full-funnel campaigns across premium CTV, video, and open web inventory.



Founded in 2014, Seedtag is headquartered in New York City and Madrid, with a global team of 600+ professionals across EMEA, LATAM, North America, and APAC.

