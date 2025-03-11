Seedtag Appoints Aritz Reyes as Global SVP of Operations

Aritz Reyes has joined Seedtag as Global Senior Vice President of Operations, overseeing the company's operations globally across 16 markets.

MADRID, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedtag, the global leader in contextual advertising, has appointed Aritz Reyes as Global SVP of Operations. In this role, Aritz will oversee the company's operational transformation to support its rapid growth and further enhance its international footprint across 16 markets. Based in Madrid, his primary focus will be optimizing operations to ensure Seedtag's global scalability and the long-term success of its business model.

Aritz Reyes Global SVP Operations Seedtag

With over 18 years of experience in digital advertising, Aritz has held various executive positions on both the demand and supply sides at major multinational companies. His past leadership roles include Managing Director at Xaxis (GroupM), Head of Operations at Havas, and Managing Director at Kinesso (IPG). He specializes in platform-based digital buying and has extensive expertise in programmatic advertising, having contributed to its growth from its early development. His technical, operational, and business acumen will be crucial in ensuring high-quality execution to meet advertisers' business objectives.

"It is an honor to join Seedtag, a Spanish company with a strong global presence. I'm excited to bring my experience to optimize our operations and continue delivering value across all our markets," said Aritz Reyes.

Jorge Poyatos, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Seedtag, added: "Aritz's arrival will accelerate the strategic use of technology to drive efficiencies and streamline processes. The operations team will play a key role in supporting the growth we anticipate in the coming years, ensuring that customer satisfaction remains Seedtag's top strategic priority."

About Seedtag

Seedtag, the global contextual advertising company, specializes in privacy-first advertising throughout the open web and CTV, powered by its contextual AI, Liz. Seedtag enables brands and agencies to discover the most relevant audience interests using a sophisticated contextual graph fueled by contextual data from +10,000 premium publishers. This capability ensures advertisers reach their audience at the right moment, with the right message. Utilizing the power of context to achieve advertisers' aims across the customer journey, Seedtag creates innovative advertising solutions for everyone.

Founded in 2014, Seedtag has its headquarters in New York City and Madrid, with a global team of +600 people and offices in EMEA, LATAM, North America, and APAC.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2637882/Seedtag.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276718/Seedtag_logo.jpg