Science Fiction Trilogy Featured in LibraryBub Selection for December

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Science fiction fans are always looking for the next big thing," author Jason Sanford explains; "for new stories with worlds and universes we never knew existed; for cutting edge ideas and places and characters unlike anything we've seen or read or contemplated." He has noticed a trend in relation to science fiction of the survival of print books; "even in a digital world people love their print books." In the Power Rising trilogy by Cathy Parker, the plot not only brings readers closer to alien culture, but gives them a greater awareness of the nature around them. With increasing attention to climate and environment, science fiction is building a green consciousness among readers. Parker's urban fantasy features Alaskan whales. As one review on Goodreads put it, "ecologically poignant… the whale theme throughout the book felt so sweet and wholesome and like a big metaphor for many things happening in our world today."

LibraryBub, an industry first, was established in 2015. Dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Author Sandra Cisneros recalls the importance of the library when she was growing up. "Besides books, the library introduced me to something I didn't know I needed as a child — big doses of quiet. My house was filled with the frenzy of nine people... I could not believe a building existed where talking was outlawed! In my home, if you didn't shout, you didn't get heard... but here was a house of books, quiet as sunlight, a place where I could read and think and nurture my imagination." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Binge by Anne Pfeffer ISBN: 978-0578346298

Double-Edged Sword: a novel of reconstruction (Book Four of the Renegade series) by J.D.R. Hawkins ISBN: 978-1685363161

Mystery & Thriller

Amish Alias (Book Four of the Covert Police Detectives Unit series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 978-1734610802

Amish Assassin (Book Five of the Covert Police Detectives Unit series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 978-1734610826

Science Fiction & Fantasy

The Power of Three (Book One of the Power Rising series) by Cathy Parker ISBN: 978-1950282906

Power Multiplied (Book Two of the Power Rising series) by Cathy Parker ISBN: 978-1647040260

Power Stabilized (Book Three of the Power Rising series) by Cathy Parker ISBN: 978-1647042585

The Witches of Wildwood: Cape May horror stories and other scary tales from the Jersey Shore by Mark W. Curran ISBN: 978-1936828494

Children's

The Girl with the Chicken-House Pony by Doris Anderson ISBN: 978-1480822801

Old Mother West Wind Tales by Muz Murray ISBN: 978-1999632748

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Are You Okay?: the carryover of kindness by A.S. Drayton ISBN: 978-1667811765

Never Take for Granted by Debbie Grosser ISBN: 979-8481812632

Business

Business Success Secrets: entrepreneurial thinking that works by Tamara L. Nall et al. ISBN: 978-1637350522

The Phoenix Career Principles by Tony Pisanelli ISBN: 978-0645396805

The Strategy Handbook: the secret sauce to daily business success by Jeroen Kraaijenbrink ISBN: 978-1637351116

Religion & Spirituality

Winks from Above by Liliane Fortna ISBN: 978-1954920248

Self-Help

Love in 90 Days: the essential guide to finding your own true love by Diana Kirschner ISBN: 978-1546084891

"LibraryBub enables me to concentrate on my writing," says author Mike Mackay. "This experience with LibraryBub has provided me with a reach that I would not have achieved on my own… 2,125 librarians have seen my book and 40 foreign rights agents have been notified about my book." He adds, "I am planning on doing this with my second published book in the series — Scam at Five Mile Road. The third book in the series is ready to be published and I will do the same."

