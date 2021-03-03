Sales of Potato Protein Isolates to be 1.5X of Concentrate Variants: Persistence Market Research Study

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-based proteins can be isolated or concentrated to be added to different food and feed products. Dietary shift to more plant-based foods can be considered to be a key lever to reduce environmental impacts and achieve sustainable development goals. Plant-based foods have lower environmental impact as compared to animal-based foods. There are signs of development of plant-based protein in a majority of developed nations, representing new growth opportunities for key players in the food industry, as well as for farmers.

Potato protein is an added-value ingredient extracted from potato fruit juice, which is a byproduct of potato starch manufacturing, and contains approximately 1.5% protein. It offers better nutritional quality and functionality as compared to many other plant sources. Additionally, allergenicity to potato protein is rare, which makes it a more preferred plant-sourced protein ingredient by many manufacturers. As such, high nutritional profile and functionality offered by potato protein is expected to drive the growth of the potato protein market at an expected value CAGR of close to 7% through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Potato Protein Market Study

The food processing sector is expected to exhibit a high value CAGR of approximately 7% during the forecast period, and hold more than 65% of the global value share. Bakery and confectionery is expected to dominate the food processing industry, owing to the high functionality of potato protein.

Demand for potato protein is expected to increase faster from the developing markets of South Asia , including India , Thailand , Indonesia , and others, with an expected value CAGR of around 10% through 2030.

, including , , , and others, with an expected value CAGR of around 10% through 2030. Europe leads the global potato protein market, followed by North America .

leads the global potato protein market, followed by . Sales of potato protein isolates are expected to be approximately 1.5X times as that of potato protein concentrate in terms of volume. Potato protein isolates are also expected to witness exponential rise in demand, owing to their high protein content.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the plant-based protein industry. However, with increased demand for health-beneficial ingredients with better nutritional profile, losses incurred by the potato protein industry are expected to be recovered in the near term.

The Market in India is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of nearly 11%, while that in China is set for 10% through 2030.

Get the Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31500

"Key players in the potato protein market are expected to gain increased profits by targeting customers in the food processing industry with their product offerings. High acceptance of potato protein in the food processing industry can be justified by its high nutritional value and physical," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Get Full Access of Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31500

Competitive Landscape

Key players engaged in the production of potato protein are focusing on the identification of new venues to take advantage of the booming plant-based protein market.

In 2018, Avebe U.A. set up a new innovation center at the Zernike Campus in Groningen. This new innovation center was dedicated to the development of its potato starch and potato protein offerings.

In 2020, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG invested US$ 3.8 Mn for the expansion of its research and development facilities. The company invested US$ 2.8 Mn for the opening of its new development center in Mitry-Mory, France . It invested US$ 1 Mn for the expansion of its research center ARIC in Tulln.

Key players are also focusing on expansion of their product portfolios that are in line with consumer trends

In 2020, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG expanded its organic offerings in Switzerland and Liechtenstein . With this, the company aimed to cater to increasing customer demand for organic products. It also helped the company strengthen its position in these regions.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global potato protein market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2020-2030. The study offers compelling insights on the potato protein market based nature (organic and conventional, end use (food processing, animal feed, and others), and type (potato protein isolates and potato protein concentrate), across seven major regions of the world.

Browse Research Release at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/potato-protein-market.asp

Browse End-to-end Market: Food and beverages

Related Reports:

Sweet Potato Flour Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/sweet-potato-flour-market.asp

Flax Protein Powder Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/flax-protein-powder-market.asp

Pulse Protein Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/pulse-protein-market.asp

About Persistence Market Research

Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At Persistence Market Research, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Content Source: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/mediarelease/potato-protein-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661339/Persistence_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.