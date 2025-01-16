Safeguard Expands into Finland with New Eurolaite Partnership

POST FALLS, Idaho, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Equipment, a leader in advanced personal safety technology, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Eurolaite, a top supplier of electrical protection solutions in Finland, to distribute its flagship product, the Compass Pro Emergency Response System (ERS). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Safeguard's mission to provide enhanced safety solutions to field workers globally.

The Compass Pro ERS is a state-of-the-art device designed to improve safety and efficiency in high-risk environments. Trusted and relied upon by thousands of field workers, the device features real-time electrical hazard detection, fall alerts, SOS capabilities and live monitoring, making it an indispensable tool for industries such as utilities, telecommunications and construction.

"Partnering with Eurolaite in Finland positions Safeguard to make a substantial impact on worker safety in this region," said Tim Ledford, CEO of Safeguard Equipment. "Eurolaite shares our commitment to delivering innovative safety solutions, and their extensive market expertise makes them an ideal partner for this initiative."

Eurolaite, a trusted supplier of advanced electricity quality control and protection solutions, will bring the Compass Pro ERS to Finland's safety-conscious market. Known for their dedication to high-quality products and long-term partnerships, Eurolaite will be instrumental in ensuring the successful adoption of Safeguard's technologies.

"The Compass Pro ERS represents a significant advancement in worker safety, and we are excited to partner with Safeguard Equipment to offer this solution to our customers in Finland," shared Tuomo Luukkainen, CEO of Eurolaite Oy. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality and competitive solutions to the electrical and power distribution sectors."

For more information on Safeguard Equipment and the Compass Pro Emergency Response System, visit SafeguardEquipment.com. For media inquiries, please contact PR@TeamInnoVision.com.

About Safeguard Equipment

Safeguard Equipment is an industry leader in personal safety technology, dedicated to creating innovative tools that save lives and prevent injuries in high-risk work environments. With a focus on reliability and user-centered design, Safeguard continues to set new standards in safety technology.

About Eurolaite

Eurolaite Oy is a Finnish supplier of high-quality products and total solutions for electricity quality control, electrical network protection, and distribution network construction. Representing globally renowned suppliers, Eurolaite is dedicated to ensuring excellence in product quality and support.

