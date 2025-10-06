Safeguard Unveils Compass Core™, Expanding Its Leadership in Connected Safety Solutions

POST FALLS, Idaho, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard, the global leader in connected safety solutions for workers exposed to electrical hazards, announces the launch of Compass Core™, the newest device in its expanding portfolio. With Compass Core, Safeguard continues to set the standard for protecting frontline workers, delivering simplicity without compromise and the ability to scale safety as needs grow.

Compass Core was born directly from customer feedback. Crews asked for a safety device that was fast to deploy, effortless to operate and built for rapid restoration work, and Safeguard delivered. Compass Core gives workers immediate, reliable protection from electrical hazards in a streamlined format, while maintaining the strength of Safeguard's connected safety ecosystem.

"Compass Core demonstrates our commitment to listening to the people who rely on our technology every day," said Tim Ledford, CEO at Safeguard. "It's built for workers who need fast, effective and easy-to-use safety tools on the job, but it also offers the unique ability to expand over time. With Compass Core, safety grows with you."

What sets Compass Core apart is its streamlined operation that makes protection effortless from day one while providing a clear path to unlock additional detection and protection capabilities as customers' needs grow.

The launch of Compass Core further strengthens Safeguard's Compass Series, which now includes the Compass®, Compass Pro® and Compass Core. Together, these solutions deliver unmatched flexibility and layered protection for workers across industries including utilities, mining, telecommunications, oil and gas, construction and arboriculture.

