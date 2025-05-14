Safeguard Debuts Real-Time Location Visibility and Emergency Alert Queuing, Redefining Electrical Worker Safety Worldwide

POST FALLS, Idaho, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard, a leader in connected safety solutions for workers exposed to electrical hazards, unveiled a powerful new suite of Compass Pro features designed to address the urgent need for smarter, faster and more resilient communication tools in high-risk environments. The new release will deliver real-time location visibility, enhanced emergency alert reliability and smarter hardware access to teams operating in high-risk environments. In industries where every second counts and safety risks are constant, increased reliability can mean the difference between life and death.

Real-Time Location Visibility: Total Team Awareness Anytime, Anywhere

When field teams are spread across remote job sites, knowing where every worker is at all times is critical for safety and accountability. Now available for all users with a Compass Pro device with Emergency Response Solution (ERS) service, Real-Time Location Visibility provides continuous, live map overview of workers in the field. Admins and dispatchers can quickly identify individual locations across teams or organizations — improving coordination, oversight and situational awareness in seconds. Teammates can also call or message one another directly from the map, streamlining coordination without switching apps.

"From rural substations to dense urban grids, our customers face different challenges — but the need for visibility, speed and reliability is universal," said Tim Ledford, CEO at Safeguard. "This release is built to meet that global demand."

Compass Emergency Queuing: Resilient Alerts Even When Connectivity Fails

In emergencies, a delayed alert can cost lives. In environments with unreliable network coverage, Compass Emergency Queuing ensures that SOS alerts are never lost. If an alert fails to be sent, the system automatically queues it and retries transmission. Users receive an on-screen message confirming the alert is retrying, eliminating confusion during high-stress moments.

"Every call for help needs to be heard, regardless of signal strength, and Emergency Queuing is a major leap forward in reliability," added Ledford.

Hardware Identification at a Glance: Clarity for Mixed-Device Teams

As organizations scale deployments across growing teams, device confusion can hinder rapid response. With Compass deployments expanding across large, multi-unit teams, the new Hardware Identification feature simplifies device management. Users can now view each unit's specific device type (e.g., Compass Pro) and frequency (e.g., 50Hz, 60Hz) instantly within the app.

These new features reflect Safeguard's ongoing commitment to protecting workers through smarter, more connected safety solutions. The updates are available now to all Compass Pro users through the latest software release.

For more information on Safeguard and the Compass Pro Emergency Response System updates, visit SafeguardEquipment.com.

About Safeguard

Safeguard is the leader in connected safety solutions for workers exposed to electrical hazards. Our Emergency Response System (ERS) combines advanced wearables, intuitive software, and real-time communication tools to protect workers in utility, telecom, construction, oil and gas, mining, and other high-risk industries. With global reach and a relentless focus on innovation, Safeguard is redefining what it means to keep workers safe — everywhere they go.

