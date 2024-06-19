Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market to Be Worth $33.3 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market by Type (Cleaning Robots, Mopping Robots, Hybrid Robots), Distribution Channel, Operation (Self-driven, Remote-controlled), Price Range, Application (Residential, Commercial), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2031,' the robotic vacuum cleaners market is projected to reach $33.3 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 26.9% from 2024–2031.

Download Sample Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5181

Robotic vacuum cleaners are autonomous appliances enabled with intelligent programming for cleaning purposes in a residential and commercial setup. The navigation algorithm helps robotic vacuum cleaners to navigate and move around obstacles. They are built with smart sensors, such as edge, cliff, collision, obstacle, and laser distance sensors, to perform cleaning tasks without human intervention. Robotic vacuums can perform cleaning tasks without human intervention, so the robotic vacuum cleaners can be scheduled to clean the floor via a smartphone application, WIFI, or Bluetooth connectivity.

This report covers the robotic vacuum cleaners market based on type, distribution channel, operation, price range, application, and geography. It also presents detailed insights into the factors expected to influence the overall market revenue during the forecast period.

The global robotic vacuum cleaners market is segmented by type (cleaning robots, hybrid robots, mopping robots), distribution channel (online, offline), operation (self-driven, remote-controlled), price range (below USD 200, USD 201 to USD 500, above USD 501), application (residential, commercial (hospitality, healthcare, retail, offices, other commercial applications)). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Get a Glimpse Inside: Request Sample Pages- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5181

Based on type, the robotic vacuum cleaners market is segmented into cleaning robots, hybrid robots, and mopping robots. In 2024, the cleaning robots segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 48% of the robotic vacuum cleaners market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for smart & connected products, including cleaning robots in homes, the growing importance of improved functionality and performance with no human interference, and the increasing importance of clean and hygienic homes. These automatic vacuum cleaners use various technologies, such as online mapping of the home, remote access, and an anti-collision system, to ensure efficient cleaning without any difficulties during the cleaning process.

Based on distribution channel, the robotic vacuum cleaners market is segmented into online and offline. In 2024, the online segment is expected to account for the larger share of around 83% of the global robotic vacuum cleaners market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growth of the e-commerce industry, convenience of shopping from home, availability of a wide range of vacuum cleaners, discounts/lower prices, detailed information for prospective buyers, and comparison of various models/brands. On an online platform, companies have the autonomy to display a whole range of products to attract customers with different tastes and needs. This enables the buyers to choose from various models after comparing the finish, features, and price of the products on display.

Based on operation, the robotic vacuum cleaners market is segmented into self-driven and remote-controlled. In 2024, the self-driven segment is expected to account for the larger share of around 68% of the robotic vacuum cleaners market. However, the remote-controlled segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to the increasing demand for AI-enabled vacuum cleaners, key players' increasing strategic developments to offer remote control functionalities through smartphone apps, and technological advancements in home appliances. A remote-controlled vacuum cleaner is built with a vacuum cleaner vehicle that helps the cleaner position and move in any direction on the floor. It also includes a handheld remote-control device and a transmitter for sending control signals.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Report- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5181

Based on price range, the robotic vacuum cleaners market is segmented into below USD 200, USD 201 to USD 500, and above USD 501. In 2024, the USD 201 to USD 500 segment is expected to account for the largest share of the robotic vacuum cleaners market. However, the above USD 501 segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to the increasing investment in premium appliances, the popularity of smart home appliances, and the increasing demand for high-end vacuums with stronger suction power, better filtration systems, and specialized attachments for deep cleaning, justifying the higher price tag.

Based on application, the robotic vacuum cleaners market is segmented into residential and commercial. In 2024, the residential segment is expected to account for the larger share of around 78% of the robotic vacuum cleaners market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the busy lifestyle of consumers, technological advancement in home appliances, and increasing awareness of hygiene. The residential robotic vacuums market has witnessed innovations, such as UV sterilization, spinning brushes, and security cameras for homes, pets, and older adults. Companies are integrating new technologies in robotic vacuum cleaners.

Based on geography, the robotic vacuum cleaners market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of around 45% of the robotic vacuum cleaners market. The market growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by the increasing importance of clean and hygienic homes, shifting consumer preference toward purchasing intelligent home appliances, growing adoption of smart & connected products in homes, and the increased availability of technically advanced products. Due to the higher purchasing power of the people in China and South Korea, the demand for automated electronic products is also escalating in the region.

The key players operating in the robotic vacuum cleaners market are iRobot Corporation (U.S.), ECOVACS Robotics Co., Ltd. (China), Beijing Roborock Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Anker Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Shenzhen Proscenic Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Neato Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), Cecotec Innovaciones S.L. (Spain), LG Electronics Inc (South Korea), Dyson Limited (U.K.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and Sharp Corporation (U.S.).

Browse In-depth Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market-5181

Scope of the Report:

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Assessment—by Type

Cleaning Robots

Hybrid Robots

Mopping Robots

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Assessment—by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Assessment—by Operation

Self-driven

Remote-controlled

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Assessment—by Price Range

Below USD 200

USD 201 to USD 500

Above USD 501

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Assessment—by Application

Residential

Commercial Hospitality Healthcare Retail Offices Other Commercial Applications



Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Unlock Opportunities: Buy Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/56393135

Related Reports:

Vacuum Pumps Market by Type (Gas Transfer Pumps, Gas Bindings/Entrapment Pumps), Lubrication (Dry Vacuum Pumps, Wet Vacuum Pumps), Pressure, End-use Industry and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2030

Smart Home Market by Product Type (Smart Lightning Systems, Smart Speakers, Smart Security & Monitoring Systems, Smart Home Appliances), Protocols & Standards (Wireless Protocols, Wired Protocols, Hybrid Protocols), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

Consumer Electronics Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product Type (Smartphones & Tablets, Smart Wearables, Laptop & Desktop, Lightning Systems, Digital Cameras), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/400/robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market-2031

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg