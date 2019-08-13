Robot Operating System Market Worth $467 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Robot Operating System Market by Robot Type (Articulated, SCARA, Parallel, Cartesian, Collaborative), Industry (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Metals and Machinery, Food and Beverages, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Robot Operating System (ROS) Market size is expected to grow from USD 312 million in 2019 to USD 467 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The adoption rate of ROS is expected to grow, owing to a rise in the Research and Development (R&D) funds for industry automation, increasing implementation of collaborative modular robots, growing demand for Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, and the rising adoption of low-cost industrial robots.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Robot Operating System Market"

31 – Tables

34 – Figures

110 – Pages

Request PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=19870751

Collaborative robots segment to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The safety features, as well as the benefits over other robots to perform certain light-duty tasks, is driving the adoption of collaborative robots (Cobot's) across the ROS market. Cobot's can be integrated with various sensors, vision systems, and passive compliance. It also integrates with overcurrent detection features, which detect any imminent collision with humans and take appropriate action to stop their movement, or deactivate the arm, or move the joint in the opposite direction, to avoid injury.

Automotive industry to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

The automotive industry is extremely dynamic and requires exceptional flexibility from automotive manufacturers. The growing global competition demands smart production systems, combined with flexible logistics systems. Within the manufacturing process, competitiveness, quality, and productivity have improved owing to a better level of speed, accuracy, precision, flexibility, and the agility of robots. Hence, ROS is highly incorporated in robots that are used in the automotive industry. The implementation of robots can help manufacturers reduce the time-to-market, cut product costs, and lower energy consumption. As automotive manufacturers look to remain competitive, they expect robotics to continue playing a pivotal role in the evolution of the automotive industry.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=19870751

Asia Pacific to account for the highest CAGR duringthe forecast period

The Robot Operating System (ROS) Market has been witnessing a tremendous growth in regions, such as China, Japan, and South Korea. These countries have a high penetration in the ROS market and provide solutions that resolve complex queries faced by customers. The high adoption rate of digital technologies and automation, especially in China, Japan, and South Korea, has made APAC a lucrative market. The growing development in these countries is expected to provide several new opportunities for ROS vendors in APAC. The rising aging population is driving the demand for robots in countries, such as China and Japan. The increased application of robots in diverse industries, including education and healthcare, further supplements the growth of the ROS market in APAC.

In the Robot Operating System Market, the key and emerging market players include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), FANUC (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Denso (Japan), Microsoft (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), Universal Robotics (Denmark), Clearpath Robots (Canada), iRobot Corporation (US), Rethink Robotics (Germany), Stanley Innovation (US), and Husarion (Poland).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets™ Blog: https://mnmblog.org/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/robot-operating-system-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/robot-operating-system.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets