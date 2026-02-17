Allergy Diagnostics Market worth $10.77 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Allergy Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from about USD 6.80 billion in 2026 to USD 10.77 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.6%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 100 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Allergy Diagnostic Market- Global Forecast to 2031'

Allergy Diagnostic Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 6.80 billion

USD 6.80 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 10.77 billion

USD 10.77 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 9.6%

Allergy Diagnostic Market Trends & Insights:

The consumables segment led the market, accounting for a share of 60.0% in 2025.

In vivo test type dominated the market, with a share of 55.0% in 2025.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

The rise in allergic disorders worldwide has been remarkable over the last few years. These disorders include allergic rhinitis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, and food allergies. The rise of allergies worldwide has been driven by a combination of genetic susceptibility and environmental factors, including increased urbanization, pollution, and changing lifestyle patterns. As a result of people having symptoms such as sneezing, itching, wheezing, and digestive discomfort, the need for precise and timely diagnosis becomes critical. Allergy diagnostics are useful for distinguishing between allergens, thus allowing targeted treatment or only symptomatic relief. For instance, detection of IgE sensitivity to certain pollens or foods enables doctors to advise avoidance, immunotherapy, or personalized pharmacological treatments. In areas where pollen concentrations are high, e.g., some parts of North America and Europe, the fraction of people suffering from seasonal allergies is very high; thus, the local authorities are encouraged to provide screening and management for the whole population. Likewise, recognition of food allergies in kids is on the rise, so pediatric departments are emphasizing diagnostic tests to avoid prescribing long-term avoidance diets that may cause nutritional deficiencies.

The inherent characteristics of allergy diagnostic consumables significantly contribute to their high market share. Most consumables, including reagents, allergen extracts, test strips, and assay cartridges, are designed for single use to ensure diagnostic accuracy and prevent cross-contamination. In addition, many reagents have limited shelf lives and require controlled storage conditions, necessitating frequent replenishment by laboratories. These factors create a steady replacement cycle that drives recurring sales volumes. Unlike instruments, which can be used for several years, consumables generate continuous purchasing requirements regardless of testing volume fluctuations. This structural dependency on consumables for daily laboratory operations ensures predictable revenue streams for manufacturers and reinforces their dominant contribution to the overall allergy diagnostic market.

By Test Type, in vitro test type accounted for the majority of market share in 2025.

In vivo testing allows clinicians to assess patient sensitivity to multiple allergens simultaneously during a single clinical visit. Standard skin-prick panels can include dozens of allergens, such as pollens, dust mites, molds, animal dander, and foods. This broad coverage improves diagnostic efficiency and reduces the need for repeat testing. The ability to rapidly screen multiple allergens is particularly valuable in patients with complex or unclear allergy histories. This diagnostic comprehensiveness drives clinician preference and increases test volumes, reinforcing the strong market position of in vivo tests.

Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest growth rate in the allergy diagnostic market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is witnessing a sharp rise in allergic conditions such as allergic rhinitis, asthma, food allergies, and atopic dermatitis. Rapid urbanization, changing dietary habits, increased exposure to environmental pollutants, and sedentary lifestyles are key contributors. Large population bases in countries such as China and India amplify the absolute number of allergy patients, creating a substantial unmet diagnostic need. As allergy symptoms often overlap with other respiratory or dermatological conditions, demand for confirmatory diagnostic testing is increasing, directly supporting strong growth in allergy diagnostics across the region.

Top Companies in Allergy Diagnostics Market:

The Top Companies in Allergy Diagnostics Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Minaris Medical America, Inc. (US), Omega Diagnostics Group Plc (UK), bioMérieux SA (France), Romer Labs Division Holding (Austria), EUROIMMUN MEDIZINISCHE LABORDIAGNOSTIKA AG (Germany), HollisterStier Allergy (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Stallergenes Greer (UK), HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd. (China), HYCOR Biomedical (US), R-Biopharm AG (Germany), AESKU.GROUP GmbH (Germany), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Astra Biotech GmbH (Germany), Erba Group (UK), Alcit India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Biopanda Reagents (UK), Bioside S.r.l. (Italy), Creative Diagnostic Medicare Pvt. Ltd. (India), DST Diagnostische Systeme & Technologien GmbH (Germany), and Dr. Fooke Laboratorien GmbH (Germany).

