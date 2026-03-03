Medical Furniture Market worth $18.21 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Medical Furniture Market is projected to grow from about USD 14.02 billion in 2026 to USD 18.21 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Medical Furniture Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Medical Furniture Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 14.02 billion

USD 14.02 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 18.21 billion

USD 18.21 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 5.4%

Medical Furniture Market Trends & Insights:

Based on products & services, the medical beds segment accounted for a larger share of 26.4% of the medical furniture market in 2025.

Based on application, in 2025, the patient care & accommodation segment accounted for the largest share of 37.3% of the medical furniture market.

in 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of 32% of the medical furniture market.

The medical furniture market is experiencing notable shifts driven by advancements in smart and connected technologies, such as sensor-enabled beds that monitor patient movement, weight, and fall risk in real time, improving safety and clinical decision-making. Manufacturers are also adopting antimicrobial surface coatings and easy-clean materials to meet stricter infection-control regulations introduced by healthcare authorities globally. Additionally, new standards for ergonomics and caregiver safety are pushing hospitals to replace older equipment with compliant, high-performance furniture. A key growth driver is the rising demand for modernized healthcare infrastructure, supported by increasing hospital construction, ageing populations, and the need for efficient patient-handling solutions. These factors collectively reshape the competitive and innovation landscape of the medical furniture industry.

By product, The electric beds sub-segment accounted for the largest share among medical beds in the medical furniture market in 2025.

Based on the medical beds segment, the medical furniture market is categorized by product and type. By product, the medical beds segment is further bifurcated into electric beds, semi-electric beds, and manual beds. Among these, the electric beds segment dominated the market in 2025. This dominance is driven by hospitals' growing preference for technologically advanced, automated beds that improve patient safety, support critical care needs, and reduce caregiver workload. Leading players continue to strengthen this segment through innovation, Arjo's launch of the Evenda electric bed range for long-term care in September 2023, and Baxter's introduction of the Progressa+ Next Gen ICU Bed in June 2023. Increasing chronic disease burden, rising geriatric population, and demand for smart, ergonomic solutions further accelerate the shift from manual and semi-electric beds toward fully electric models.

By application, Patient care & accommodation accounted for the largest share in the medical furniture market in 2025.

The medical furniture market is segmented into patient care & accommodation, critical care facilities, long-term & bariatric care, maternity & pediatrics, and others by application. Among these, the patient care & accommodation segment held a significant share in the medical furniture market in 2025. This dominance is driven by the consistently high demand for medical beds, stretchers, chairs, trolleys, and storage units required across general wards, acute care units, specialty departments, waiting rooms, and private patient suites. Hospitals continue to upgrade these high-use areas to improve patient comfort, safety, and operational efficiency. Rising hospitalization rates, increasing chronic disease cases, and the need for standardized, ergonomic furniture further accelerate procurement. Additionally, continuous infrastructure modernization and expansion of inpatient facilities reinforce this segment's leading share.

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the medical furniture market.

The medical furniture market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is estimated to account for a significant share of the medical furniture market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high hospital expenditure, rapid adoption of technologically advanced beds, tables, and stretchers, and strong regulatory emphasis on safety and quality standards. The region's demand is further supported by the rising chronic disease burden and continuous upgrades across hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and long-term care facilities. Within North America, the US accounts for the largest share, driven by its large patient population and substantial healthcare spending. According to the CDC, an estimated 129 million people in the US were living with at least one primary chronic disease in 2024, significantly increasing the need for modern medical furniture. As per the American Medical Association, US health spending reached 17.6% of GDP in 2023, rising by 7.5% to USD 4.9 trillion, enabling substantial investment in infrastructure modernization and advanced patient-care furniture.

Top Companies in Medical Furniture Market:

The Top Companies in Medical Furniture Market include Arjo (Sweden), Getinge AB (Sweden), Baxter (US), Stryker (US), PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD. (Japan), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US), LINET Group SE (Netherlands), Joerns Healthcare (US), Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Steris Corporation (US), and Savaria (Canada), among others.

