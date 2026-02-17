Computational Storage Market worth $4.30 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Computational Storage Market is projected to reach USD 4.30 billion by 2032 from USD 0.93 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Computational Storage Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Computational Storage Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 0.93 billion

USD 0.93 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 4.30 billion

USD 4.30 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 29.0%

Computational Storage Market Trends & Insights:

The computational storage market presents significant opportunities driven by the growing demand for real-time data processing and advanced analytics. Increasing adoption of AI, machine learning, and big data applications is creating strong demand for intelligent storage solutions. Expansion of cloud computing and hyperscale data centers is further opening new avenues for market players.

By offering, the software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 33.6% from 2026 to 2032.

By type, fixed computational storage accounted for the largest market share of 66.8% in 2025.

By end-use Industry, enterprise storage is expected to lead the market in 2026.

By region, North America accounted for the largest market share of 41.0% in 2025.

The growth of computational storage is primarily driven by the need for faster data processing and reduced latency in data-intensive applications. Increasing adoption of AI, machine learning, and big data analytics is fueling demand for integrated compute-storage solutions. Enterprises are seeking to offload workloads from CPUs to improve overall system efficiency. Additionally, the rise of cloud computing and high-performance data centers is further accelerating market growth.

"By hardware, the processors segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period."

Processors led the hardware segment of the computational storage market due to their critical role in efficiently executing in-storage computations. High-performance processors enabled faster data processing, reduced latency, and improved overall system performance. The growing demand for AI, machine learning, and analytics applications further strengthened the need for processor-driven storage solutions. Established technology players focused on developing powerful, energy-efficient processors to meet enterprise and data center requirements. As a result, processors maintained a dominant share in the hardware market during this period.

"CSP end-use industry segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the computational storage market during the forecast period."

Computational storage processors (CSPs) are expected to experience high growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for specialized, high-performance in-storage computing. CSPs enable efficient data processing directly within storage devices, reducing latency and offloading workloads from central CPUs. The surge in AI, machine learning, and big data analytics applications is driving the need for powerful, optimized processors. Additionally, cloud and enterprise data centers are investing in CSP-enabled storage solutions to enhance system efficiency. These factors position CSPs as one of the fastest-growing segments in the computational storage market.

"North America held the largest share of the market in 2025."

North America held the largest share of the computational storage industry in 2025, driven by strong adoption of advanced data center infrastructure and cloud technologies. The region benefited from the presence of leading technology companies developing innovative hardware-software integrated solutions. High demand for AI, big data analytics, and high-performance computing further fueled market growth. Government initiatives supporting digital transformation and data-driven technologies provided additional momentum. These factors collectively enabled North America to maintain its dominant position in the global computational storage market.

Key companies operating in the computational storage companies are Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), NGD Systems (US), ScaleFlux (US), Marvell Technology, Inc. (US), Eideticom (Canada), NETINT Technologies (Canada), Pliops (Israel), and ARM (UK).

