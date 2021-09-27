Robo Shadow officially launches free Cyber Security Platform

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UK based Cyber Security start-up, Robo Shadow, have launched their initial product set as they attempt to take on the big guns in Cyber Security. The Platform boasts a range of features including Vulnerability Scanning, Hardware and Software reporting for all your devices, reporting on Windows Defender centrally (removing the need for third-party Anti-virus) and much more.

Terry Lewis, CEO and prolific tech investor, states that "We want to democratise Cyber Security, by removing the cost and the complexity." The Robo Shadow Cyber Platform effectively is an attack surface management platform aimed at helping organisations quickly understand their cyber-attack surface. This is so people can "See what the hackers see" when they are planning their attacks. The easy-to-use Platform will also give all the helpful hints in closing the vulnerabilities that Penetration Tests and Vulnerability Assessments uncover. This cutting-edge software has a straightforward approach to how Cyber Information is displayed and digested by the users, supported by an extensive AI-driven cloud backend.

When asked about the commercial model for Robo Shadow, the team states: "We want people to use our software for free and will only have to pay if they require advanced services like support, penetration testing and consultancy. That way, anyone can get the free tech they need, whether they are a School, Business or even a Government Institution. If need be, they can pay for a subscription to use our internal team to help support and advise on the cyber outputs generated by the Platform. Free users to the Platform will still have access to developer style support."

Currently, the initial offering has everything from Vulnerability Scanners, Windows Defender Agents and Office 365 integration. Future versions of the Platform will include Google, Microsoft & Amazon Cloud Integration, Mac and Linux Cyber Agents and an array of technology for businesses to manage their Cyber-attack surface and deliver daily Sec Ops aspect to their business.

The team have enjoyed a decent first run boosted and helped by their popular Android App available in the App store. The App allows people to remotely scan their networks both inside and out for vulnerabilities to understand their attack surface better. Originally the Android App was built as a proof of concept to demonstrate how simple the tech needs to be to make a significant effect in helping people understand their Cyber Attack surface.

